Opinion – Will we ever get our Arsenal back?

Will The Arsenal Ever Be Back? by Goonerboy
Hello lovely Arsenal family. It was refreshing to see the team win convincingly even though it was against an inferior team but it was a nice confidence boost for us and there are now 6 goals to choose from for the Goal of the Month award, lol.
On a serious note, after reading Arteta’s interview after the game against Chelsea, I was asked myself if we are ever going to get “our Arsenal” back. Here is what Arteta said; “I think [fans] tried to support the team very much and I know they are disappointed when you lose at home, there has to be some reaction, but this is a project that is going to take some time,”
“You can see and tell from the recruitment that we’ve done and the really young squad that we have at the moment that it cannot happen overnight.
“We all want to make it as quick as possible and we know that the responsibility for us it to fight with the top teams in every competition and that’s not going to change, and I think we really need them and this group of players really needs them and the club needs them now next to us because we need that confidence, that support and that energy.”
I found myself exclaiming “Again”?! as I read this. Why must this fanbase always suffer this way? Why do we ALWAYS have to be patient? When are we actually going to be competitive? I do not have the answers to these questions.
I believe all Arsenal fans are familiar with the statement above and we have been there before, we went this route under a peak Arsene Wenger, when the league was not as tough as this and we failed, how on earth are we going to be successful with this “young player” project in this ever-competitive league under an inexperienced manager?
“You can’t win with kids” was the most commonly used statement when pundits analysed Arsenal in those years, we were soft, easily bullied and therefore trophyless, I am surprised we are trying to go that route again. We moved to the Emirates to compete, but how many seasons have we really competed, how many world class players have we signed, how many European finals have we reached or won? Now we want to start another “young players” project? When are we going to end our projects? I am not sorry to say this, Arsenal are fast becoming AC Milan, I look at this team and all I see is mid-table.
Under this ownership, Arsenal are going nowhere! We would never compete, there is no need to sugar-coat this. Imagine you were a rival fan and your team is going to play this Arsenal team, is there any player you would be scared to face? I just laugh when the manager is blamed for everything, right now, our problem is a combination of the manager and the ownership, we are a shambles, a joke of a club!
People say we have spent the most money this summer, but the other teams we are supposed to be competing with also improved their teams further, the gap is ever widening.
We are gradually getting used to mediocrity and it is not our fault, I still see people saying we should keep Nketiah, keep Bellerin and the likes, these same people would come and blame the manager when we don’t do well. A club like Chelsea sold Abraham to get Lukaku and are about to sell Zouma to get Kounde, at Arsenal Abraham and Zuoma would be hyped to lofty heights yet we want to compete – well, we compete to stay in the league.
A rookie manager + no money is going to be a disaster in my opinion, I do not mean to be negative but the truth has to be said, Arsenal are moving in circles and the sooner the fans unite to stop this, the better for this football club.
Check your expectations and lower them so you won’t be blaming Arteta (or any manager for that matter) when a midfield of Fabinho-Henderson-Thiago “destroys” Xhaka-Partey-Odegaard midfield. Expecting this team to do better than Leicester, United, City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham (even with a better manager than Arteta) is setting yourself up for a massive disappointment. We all thought this summer would be a defining one, but I think it truly starts next season when we get rid of more players.
I support Arteta and want him to succeed but without crazy money, there is absolutely nothing he can do!
Lastly, this is why David Luiz left Arsenal; “Both of us decided to split. I came for two years and the aim was to win something, which I did, the FA Cup and Community Shield. Now, I think the club has a different project for the long term. They have different ideas. My idea is to win, win, win as soon as possible” explained the Brazilian about his split with Arsenal.
Ladies and gentlemen, we are back to where we started, we have a long long way to go! #kroenkemustgo
Goonerboy
The technically gifted youngsters in our U-23 squad show that our academy quality has been improving, as compared to seven years ago. Kudos to our academy coaches and ex-staffs, such as Bould, Mertesacker and Ljungberg, who spotted and trained our hot prospects
We’ll have highly technical young players in the first team after two or three seasons, so we can be optimistic about top four in 2023
Unfortunately, our young squad lacks physicality like our senior team, as shown in their 6 – 1 trashing by West Ham U-23. The players who possess both excellent techniques and physical qualities are rare, but our scouting department must improve to find the unknown gems
Arteta has changed his original idea and is now building for the future. But one thing that is certain is that the future in itself is uncertain. Ignorantly he has focused on the future after seeing the job is bigger than he originally thought. Within his very eyes he will see as the team he assembles for the future will be decimated especially if he doesn’t win in the present.
I believe not in the future but a “continuous present”. The future we all refer to is nothing but is a continuous present. That’s why teams like Man City, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern, Barca, Juventus, Real Madrid etc will continue winning trophies because they are always focusing on the present at every point in time. For them the present never ends. At some point they will face difficulties and may not win but that won’t be for a prolonged period of time.
If Arteta doesn’t find a way to start competing and winning things now then he is most definitely going to loose a large chunk of his exciting prospects by the time they prime and that is a fact.
Spending about 130 mil this window and no experienced player bought is just a joke. I’m not against the buys but there should have been at least a big impact player there, who like Alexis Sanchez transforms the team dramatically.
Arteta’s new project smells of a man who has now realized that it is easier said than done. But it is still an exciting project, problem there is that he may not sit long enough on that seat to see it materialize under his mentorship.
Your points about a rolling present is really well put. It is incredible that Arsenal went from being in a strong position at the outset of the EPL, so well run, in the top4 and at the time limited opposition, to what was a small club like Leicester City with switched on owners now waving as they overtake us in their Aston Martins as we chug along on a tractor
SueP I do not agree that when Arsenal was at the top there was weak opposition. No they didn’t just turn up in games with guaranteed 3 points they worked hard for them.
The opposition was not weak but it is the other way around, Arsenal was stronger. It had top players and top manager. We were the Man City of that time.
What I meantHH was it was us against ManU, and then the threat from Chelsea and ManC came along. Instead of building/consolidating, we allowed others to usurp us
Good point Chapo on the present but you have to build for the future to have that continuous present.
Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool did not have that continuous present at the beginning, they built it. We can build it again but we have to take example from them by hiring right management, right coach and right players. We are spending and paying as much as them but to the wrong people.
Nice piece Chapo, absolutely beautiful.
The one common denominator is the owner who if he knew a shred about soccer and cared about actually competing to win, rather than hover around top4 or worse, our Arsenal would be in a better place
People – me included- can bang on about Arteta or Emery and Wenger’s last years, but if the top of the structure is badly run then it a big ask for those below to make a silk purse out of a pigs ear
SK may arrest the decline but winning the league or a European trophy looks a distant dream
Which Arsenal is “Our Arsenal?” Is it the one during the first half of Wenger’s term, or the latter Wenger years? Or is it George Graham’s Arsenal? Or is it Arsenal from the 1950s? Or maybe the 1920s Arsenal is “Our Arsenal?”… It’s a club with a long history, and The Invincibles was a very short spell within that history, not a fair expectation for all time.
Don’t win anything with kids? Man Utd’s golden generation was the most successful ever, so maybe you can after all.
Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to projects intended to develop things, so I guess we just have to see which Arsenal comes out of the current efforts. I think at last the intentions & ideas look to be correct, and that’s a good start.
“Meaningless! Meaningless!”
says the Teacher.
“Utterly meaningless!
Everything is meaningless.” *
In a sports league of 20 teams only one team can win so it is a given 19 will fail.
Making Europe does not change the odds as only one team in 32 can win meaning 31 will fail.
Even the Mickey mouse cup is won by a top team so every one else fails.
If the odds of winning are so bad why do we fans punish ourselves with unrealistic expectations
getting high on hope and suffering crushing disappointment all season year after year?
Are we sports crack heads? Probably.
As for “Getting our Arsenal back” well you would not want the Arsenal 1972-1988 any time soon.
But remembering the “good old days” just gives us the excuse to complain + rant and rave.
BTW I expect us to beat City 7-0 and if we don’t I will happily rant and rave to my hearts content 🙂
* Ecclesiastes
Arsenal have been planning for the future the last ten to fifteen years.The invincibles seem light years ago.
They have been overtaken by Everton and West ham.
Its no more a premium club and soon it will be a club stuvk im mid table
We finished above Everton every season how have they overtaken us? The jury is still out on West Ham. They had a good previous season but they were fighting for relegation the season before. They must show consistence like Leicester and Tottenham to say they have broken into top 6.
#kroenke out so that we get our arsenal back lets hope that we will get back to wining ways
Constantly saying, “it will take some years” is the way Arteta is hoping, his lack of ‘Nous’, ‘Tactics’, ‘Style’ and quality of football, will be ignored by promises of future glory. Zen, though, is in living fully in the present moment, and to ask supporters to wait years for his ‘project’, is pretty disgraceful, and mocks supporters intelligence. Life is being present, here, focused, hopefully with ethics and morals. There is in immature con going on, asking supporters to wait for glory, even though life is unpredictable and impermanent in nature. Things can get WORSE. It’s the con of the century. Don’t buy into it. There is every chance with ‘this project’ we will not get our Arsenal back. We can change Arsenal’s present poor realty. Get a good, capable manager.
Our club was ruined by Wenger in his later years. 3 EPL titles in 22 years is ridiculous. No Europen glory in 22 years is disgraceful. Built his empire on the strong GG values and dismantled the title winning squads without proper reinforcements. AFC should conduct an inquest and charge him for wasteful expenditure. Had he been gone in 2005/6, we may have stuttered for a year or two, but with the dross he left us with, it will take further 2-3 seasons to get rid of them. Even RVP and Sanchez can confirm that he had to interst to be competetive, but merely submit to the owners and collect his wage. I would say that with the exit of Ivan (under whose reign has made AC Milan competetive again, finished second last season). We nose dived with the hirings of the diamond eye or sven – Leno, Mavropanos, Torrera, Guendozi all flops while a big household name like PEA did not need introduction or a rocket scientist to recommend. Further, Raul piled more dross – Willian, Marri, Cedric, Luiz (that goodness he is gone forever form our club),Pepe. While Martenelli and Saliba are not yet dross, they are headed that path with their attitude.( Martenelli has a very poor goal to game ratio)Likewise Tierney was a top, top player who needed no introduction. And for all this mess, Mikel is being blamed and being mistreated by a section of the fans.
Mikel has signed us some fantanstic players – Sambi, Tavares, Odegard, White, Ramsdale and got Saka, ESR on long term contracts, players who will be adored by the faithful for years to come. Mikel is the man with a vision, even a magician needs tools and props to do his majic, sadly some want Mikel to do majic with nothing in hand! Yet the man delivered an FA.
Finally, the answer to the question, is “YES” We will get back our Arsenal under the guidance and vision of Mikel, just be patient and give him time to flush out what remains rooted to the core.
‘Got Saka and ESR on long term contracts’… Hey LC, you forgot Cedric, Mari and Xhaka – clearly not dross in MA’s eyes!
“We nose dived with the hirings of the diamond eye or sven – Leno, Mavropanos, Torrera, Guendozi all flops”
Yeah, we nose-dived in their debut 2018/19 season by climbing one place higher in the league table by collecting 7 more points than the previous season and reached the UEL Finals with all these FLOPS making a combined 138 appearances with 103 of them as starters.
Unlike others who can spot a flop, Sven must be blind eye or plastic eye – eh, Loose Cannon???
loose cannon, what an extraordinary reply. well done you , i admire what you had to say, and it is in general the truth.the sooner people understand why we are in this position in the first place will be the saving of our club. too many red tinted glasses wearing fans still around.not healthy to live in the past, the past should be left in the past. we should all look forward, this is our big hope.
The project of integrating youth into the system is good no doubt and will require time. But the more important point is that with youth there must be experience and steel to the team, otherwise it will be men vs boys as was the case against Chelsea in the last PL game. Of course our top players were missing but still we should have shown enough fight before losing. Also, the lack of foresight in not trying out Saliba in such a physically demanding league is really puzzling and the willingness to go for strong midfielders like Bissouma is a must. We must sign Bissouma at all costs before Liverpool get him, because Bissouma wants to come to Arsenal. The project idea is ok as long as tangible improvements are seen on the football pitch. It took Klopp a long time to win the CL and the PL, but every year on year Liverpool were improving under him, climbing up the ladder. Arsenal must start showing up on the pitch, no matter what the opposition and no matter what the circumstances, for fans to have faith in the Arteta project. Even if we lose, dont go down without showing grit and steel.