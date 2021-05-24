Opinion: Willock has impressed, does he fit into Arteta’s plans?

Joe Willock emerged as one of the best players in the Premier League for the second half of the just-concluded campaign at Newcastle United.
He joined the Magpies on loan in the January transfer window after struggling for a playing time at the Emirates.
The 21-year-old is highly rated at Arsenal and broke into the team under Unai Emery.
Bukayo Saka also got his breakthrough in the team by the Spanish manager, but Saka has made more progress.
Willock looked to have found favour with Mikel Arteta when the Spaniard was initially made the manager of Arsenal in 2019 and played some games in the 2019/2020 season.
However, this season was a tough one for him at Arsenal and he left for Newcastle.
He has become a cult hero at Steve Bruce’s side with their supporters singing for him to stay at the end of the season.
He scored eight league goals for them and seven in his last seven league appearances.
His time in the North East was hugely successful and, understandably, Mikel Arteta has said that he would get his chance to play for the Gunners next season.
But does he fit into the Spaniard’s style?
Arteta has a picture in mind of how he wants his Arsenal team to play and that helps him to buy the players that he needs.
I can imagine that he would feel the need to play Willock now because he shone on loan at Newcastle.
But I think we would be better off cashing in on him for the right price and buying a player like Martin Odegaard, whom we all know that Arteta loves and has proven to fit into his plans.
An article by Ime
YES he has to…..he will contribute with goals physicality and strength…..I rememer him impressing in a defeat to liverpool in the league and in the 5-5 League Cup with a cracker of a goal
i see what you trying to do, trying to make arteta look like his the reason willock wasnt performing at arsenal. Whose idea was it fo him to go out loan, and beside willock let arteta when played in epl you know especially starting.
Arteta definitely wants goals from his midfield, or have’nt you notice the amount of long shot we take per match.
(sighs) another agenda fulfilling article.
Let’s hope that Arteta will allow him to play with the kind of freedom and confidence that Steve Bruce showed to him. But firstly , Arteta must get rid of Willian and Ceballos to give the young talents opportunities to play. They are passionate about the club that nurtured them and want to help.
Those you mentioned are not even part of the starting yarn any longer, when did any of them start
His goals will be useful, we’ve lacked goals from midfield since Ramsey’s departure, but I’ll like to see him improve the playmaking aspects of his game too if he’s to be an Odegaard replacement…
Pls, It’s Willock and ESR to compete for Attacking midfielder’s position..
The other two midfielders being Bissouma n T. Partey.
Odergaard should go back to RM, alongside Ceballos!! They are too lightweight, nervous n Lazy to play in our team.
Reminded me of Denis Suarez.
How do we get diz la liga midfielders????
Look@Bruno Fernandez of Man utd. Hardworking, great passer of the ball n strong winning spirit..
Enough said..
Get Willock back!!
Willock is more of box.to-box with eyes for goals, that’s why am doubting he will fit into the style because MA doesn’t like his midfielder too far from defenders
If Arteta could use Ramsey before he left for Juve , he will use , my concern is the form, if he fails to replicate that at Arsenal then it’s going to be a huge headache. It’s not like we haven’t seen him play for us, almost all of us have suggested we sell him off at one point, so don’t put too much pressure on him
Willock plays directly behind the striker as a number eight behind the in the current magpies set up. He also has the freedom to roam towards the right wing of pitch.That really played to him strength and allows him to get into dangerous places, hence the outrageous amount of goals he scored. If he comes back to arsenal , he would have saka,smith Rowe and Pepe to contend with for those center and right midfield positions and he ranks lower that everyone of those aforementioned in the current clime.This will place undue pressure on the young lad which might rob him of the confidence that as allowed him excel at newcastel.so I think he needs another season on loan at Newcastle to help him continues his progression and build up is confidence to a level where he would not be daunted if giving more responsibilities on his return to arsenal.
We need money from sales 1st and foremost, AMN could get us some money along with Elneny, Torreira & Matteo. Willock could then come in as Danny is away back to Madrid with Martin.
We still need Bissouma and another creative player as Willian,Eddie and one of Laca or Auba will be leaving to which will also bring in money from sales to replace.
Balogun takes Eddie’s place, Martinelli for Willian & funds to be used for meeting attacker.
Saliba comes in for Luiz, Bellerin & Kolasnic sale to help funds for new wing backs. Mavraponas is another who may end up going on loan to Stuttgart for a year.
Arsenal need a big summer here.