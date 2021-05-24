Opinion: Willock has impressed, does he fit into Arteta’s plans?

Joe Willock emerged as one of the best players in the Premier League for the second half of the just-concluded campaign at Newcastle United.

He joined the Magpies on loan in the January transfer window after struggling for a playing time at the Emirates.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at Arsenal and broke into the team under Unai Emery.

Bukayo Saka also got his breakthrough in the team by the Spanish manager, but Saka has made more progress.

Willock looked to have found favour with Mikel Arteta when the Spaniard was initially made the manager of Arsenal in 2019 and played some games in the 2019/2020 season.

However, this season was a tough one for him at Arsenal and he left for Newcastle.

He has become a cult hero at Steve Bruce’s side with their supporters singing for him to stay at the end of the season.

He scored eight league goals for them and seven in his last seven league appearances.

His time in the North East was hugely successful and, understandably, Mikel Arteta has said that he would get his chance to play for the Gunners next season.

But does he fit into the Spaniard’s style?

Arteta has a picture in mind of how he wants his Arsenal team to play and that helps him to buy the players that he needs.

I can imagine that he would feel the need to play Willock now because he shone on loan at Newcastle.

But I think we would be better off cashing in on him for the right price and buying a player like Martin Odegaard, whom we all know that Arteta loves and has proven to fit into his plans.

An article by Ime