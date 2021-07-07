Opinion: Willock needs a little more trust to blossom like Saka

Scoring in seven consecutive Premier League games is no mean feat by anyone, especially when they also scored against defending champions, at the time, Liverpool. You have to admit that the player is special.

Joe Willock managed this achievement when he played on loan at Newcastle United in the second half of last season.

The midfielder had struggled to play for Arsenal in the first half of the campaign and watched as Emile Smith Rowe broke into the first-team squad, while he remained on the bench at the Emirates.

The loan stint at Saint James Park showed us that we have a real gem on our hands with Willock.

It is now left for Mikel Arteta to get the best out of him as Steve Bruce did last season.

Willock cannot say he hasn’t been given opportunities to become a mainstay in the Arsenal squad.

He has failed to achieve that until now, but I am convinced that what he needs is a little more trust from Arteta to blossom.

Bukayo Saka and Smith Rowe have enjoyed this with their current manager, but the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli haven’t.

If Arteta can trust the midfielder some more, I am confident that he can save us the money we would otherwise use to sign a new attacking midfielder.

