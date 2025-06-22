Opinion: Winning games in pre-season is a must for Arsenal

Pre-season is often seen as a period for experimentation, with many clubs opting not to place too much emphasis on results. Managers typically use the opportunity to rotate their squads, test tactical variations and assess the fitness of their players.

However, it can also serve as a valuable indicator of a team’s readiness for the upcoming campaign. While results in friendly matches do not directly influence league standings, the momentum gained and systems refined during this time can lay the foundation for a strong start to the season.

Importance of Early Signings

Arsenal are currently working to finalise several signings ahead of their pre-season schedule. Securing deals early is crucial, as it allows new players to integrate into the team from the first day of training. The earlier they join, the more time they have to understand the club’s playing philosophy and adapt to the demands of the manager.

Although the club has yet to conclude agreements for some of its more high-profile targets, there remains sufficient time in the transfer window. Supporters may feel concerned, but there is no immediate cause for alarm. Patience and precision in the transfer market are often more beneficial than rushed decisions.

Pre-Season as a Platform for Competitive Success

Last summer, Liverpool offered a compelling example of how pre-season form can influence the competitive campaign. They won four of their five friendly matches, including one against Arsenal, and went on to enjoy a successful domestic season. Their performances in pre-season helped instil belief, rhythm and tactical clarity, all of which contributed to their title-winning run.

For Arsenal, pre-season presents a similar opportunity. Each match should be approached with intent, not just as preparation but as a platform to build confidence and cohesion. A consistent tactical approach from the manager will also be important. Rather than frequent changes, sticking to a clear system can allow the squad to develop a stronger understanding of their roles.

Should the new signings adapt quickly and align with the manager’s expectations, they could make an immediate impact. Positive pre-season performances may then be translated into strong showings once the competitive fixtures begin.

