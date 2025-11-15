Opinion: Winning the Carabao Cup will fuel the belief for bigger trophies at Arsenal

Arsenal want to end this season with silverware, yet when their supporters discuss potential trophies, the focus is usually on the Premier League and the Champions League. These two competitions represent the highest level of achievement in European football, and with Mikel Arteta now overseeing one of the strongest squads on the continent, many believe there is little reason why the team should not contend for both. Expectations have grown rapidly, and the belief in Arsenal’s potential is stronger than it has been in many years.

However, for a club that has not lifted a major trophy since 2020, concentrating solely on the biggest prizes may not be the most strategic approach. Setting sights exclusively on the Premier League and the Champions League can create immense pressure and may leave players feeling disappointed if the campaign ends without silverware. While ambition is essential, balance is equally important, and the club might benefit from targeting a more immediately attainable objective.

Why the Carabao Cup Could Be a Smarter Step

The Carabao Cup offers Arsenal their earliest opportunity to win a trophy this season, and prioritising it could serve as an important stepping stone. Although the club’s stature means supporters naturally dream of the largest honours, securing the Carabao Cup may provide vital momentum. A significant number of players in the current squad have never won a trophy, and many lack the experience required to navigate the final stages of major competitions with confidence. Winning builds belief, and even a domestic cup can have a transformative effect on a squad’s mentality.

If Arsenal place meaningful emphasis on the Carabao Cup and succeeds, it would give the players tangible proof that their work is producing results. It would also allow Arteta to reinforce his message about the importance of progress. A first piece of silverware underlines that the team is capable of handling decisive moments, something that has occasionally eluded them in recent seasons.

Trophy Success Can Build Confidence for Bigger Challenges

Should Arsenal win the Carabao Cup while remaining in contention for other trophies, they would approach the latter stages of the season with greater composure and belief. Confidence influences performance, and lifting a trophy early in the campaign could elevate the team’s mindset in crucial Premier League and Champions League fixtures. By reducing pressure and strengthening morale, a Carabao Cup triumph may contribute to even greater success.

