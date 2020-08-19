Opinion – Winning the Community Shield is important for one very important reason

Arsenal will take on Liverpool in the Community Shield at the end of this month and they will hope to earn the early bragging rights over their rivals.

Mikel Arteta has already earned one win over Jurgen Klopp’s side after his Arsenal team beat the Reds at the end of the just-concluded season.

The Gunners will now hope to get a second consecutive win over the Reds in this game, something that hasn’t happened in a long time.

Liverpool has returned to training earlier than Arsenal, but that shouldn’t be a reason why the Reds may beat us.

Liverpool played in the last Community Shield and they lost to Manchester City, I suspect that just like in that game, they will consider this game to be just another match to play in preparation for the new season.

However, that cannot be the case for Arsenal. This is because the Gunners just have to keep that winning mentality going.

We won the FA Cup even though we didn’t have the best of seasons and our very next game after that offers us the chance of winning another trophy, if we do win it, it will keep that winning feeling within our team and also motivate our players to make a good start to the season.

However, if we lose that game, I’m worried that our players will feel that they are not good enough to challenge for the league title again or the top four.

An article by Ime