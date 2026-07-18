Opinion: Winning the Premier League should be just the start for Arsenal

Winning the Premier League last season finally answered one of the biggest questions surrounding Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. After years of near misses, the Gunners proved they have the mentality to become champions. Liam Harding believes the challenge now is to build on that success and establish a new era of sustained silverware.

The Premier League title changed everything

I feel confident that Arsenal can challenge for the Premier League again next season after lifting the title for the first time in 22 years.

Until Mikel Arteta’s side finally became champions, many questioned whether this group had the winning mentality needed to get over the line.

Admittedly, the Gunners had not won a major honour together despite coming close in three successive Premier League title races. Now they have answered those critics, I hope they can continue adding trophies to the Emirates cabinet after delivering only one league title in the last 20 years.

Throughout the 38-game Premier League campaign, Arteta’s side came remarkably close to matching the achievements of Arsène Wenger’s Invincibles, winning the same number of league matches, 26, despite falling short of an unbeaten season.

They also reached the Champions League final before narrowly losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties, something the Invincibles themselves never managed during the famous 2003-04 campaign.

Arsenal have built a solid foundation, and the future looks brighter than it has for many years.

Retaining the title will not be easy, especially with rival clubs strengthening their squads. However, Arsenal will add quality this summer, which should help offset the departure of Leandro Trossard, a player who rescued us on more than one occasion last season.

Now Arsenal must build a winning dynasty

As difficult as it is to admit, after falling short in three consecutive title races, Arsenal had earned an unwanted “bottlejob” reputation.

It was not easy for supporters to hear, especially when rival fans and even Manchester City mocked the club through merchandise and social media.

Thankfully, winning the Premier League has gone a long way towards changing that narrative.

It is impossible for Arsenal to win the league every season, and football would be incredibly boring if they did. However, consistency has to be the aim if the club wants to establish itself among Europe’s elite once again.

I also believe Arsenal now need to treat the Champions League with the same importance as the Premier League, perhaps even more so.

Watching Tottenham come close to winning Europe’s biggest prize before Liverpool denied them in 2019 was difficult enough. Spurs then went on to lift the Europa League two seasons ago, which only highlights why Arsenal need to finally win the Champions League after losing finals in 2006 and last season.

Without sounding too demanding, I would also love to see Arsenal end their long wait for the League Cup.

Some supporters may disagree, but it has been over 30 years since we last lifted the trophy in 1993. Losing two League Cup finals to Manchester City, including earlier this year, has only increased my desire to see Arsenal rewrite that part of the club’s history as well.

I appreciate the importance of every competition Arsenal enter because, as the saying goes, “You’ve got to be in it to win it.”

That attitude finally paid off in the Premier League after years of heartbreaking near misses.

Now Arsenal have shown they can become champions, hopefully this is only the beginning of another successful era.

COYG!

Liam Harding

Do you agree with Liam? Can Arsenal retain the Premier League title next season, and which trophy would you most like to see the Gunners win next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…