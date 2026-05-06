Opinion: Would Arsenal fans really save Spurs to see Man City punished?

This is pure football fantasy, of course, but it does raise a hilarious question…

If, by an incredible quirk of fate, Manchester City were to receive their points deduction for the 115 charges of alleged financial irregularities before the end of this season, and that punishment was enough to lead to relegation, as many believe it should, we could have one of the most bizarre scenarios English football has ever seen.

Some fans have even joked that penalty points should carry over from season to season and have to be “earned back”, so to speak. If City were somehow punished at a rate of six points per charge and found guilty on all counts, that would total a staggering 690-point deduction, enough to keep them buried for years.

Of course, that is fantasy territory, but it highlights the scale of frustration many supporters feel about the situation.

Could Man City’s punishment create chaos?

With only three relegation places normally available, it would create a bizarre scenario if City were suddenly pushed into the drop zone by a late points deduction.

Every team below Manchester City would effectively move up a place. With only three games remaining and just one point separating Tottenham in 17th from West Ham in 18th, the possibility still exists that Spurs could slip back into the relegation zone before the season ends.

In that scenario, a huge City points deduction could theoretically save Arsenal’s north London rivals from dropping into the Championship.

Would Arsenal fans save Spurs to punish City?

So here is the question for Arsenal supporters.

Would you rather see Manchester City finally punished with a catastrophic points deduction that sends them crashing into the Championship, even if it meant Spurs survived?

Or would you rather see Tottenham relegated through their own failures this season, while City somehow escaped immediate punishment?

For many Gooners, that is a genuinely difficult choice.

Watching Spurs drop into the Championship would be amusing for Arsenal fans. Yet seeing Manchester City finally face consequences over the 115 charges would also feel like a moment of justice for many across football.

Either way, social media would absolutely explode.

Arsenal could be about to save Spurs from relegation on Sunday anyway, when the Gunners head to London Stadium, to hopefully take 3 points from the Hammers in their quest for the Premier League title this season.

What would you choose, Gooners?

Reader Opinion: Chris Godbold

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