Opinion: Would Viktor Gyokeres Be Right To Go On Strike?

As I write this the majority of Sporting Lisbon’s squad are reporting back for pre-season. One man who will be absent will be Viktor Gyokeres. The official line is having played a couple of international fixtures for Sweden it’s felt the striker deserved a longer holiday. In reality, it gives all parties another week to try and find a compromise. The 27-year-old has until 7th July to decide if he truly will follow through on his intention of not returning for training. While it’s easy to say in anger while sitting at home, the Swede will have representatives around him who will legally be advising him how to handle this situation.

Broken Promises or Business as Usual?

The player feels let down by his employers, believing they have gone back on their word to not price him out of a move this summer if he gave 12 more months of service. His agent has hinted he’s in possession of evidence which proves his client is telling the truth. Yet even if proven that the Portuguese champions have broken their promise, does that mean contractually they are obliged to accept any offer less than their valuation? While their president is not backing down on his asking price, it is he who has pushed for a clear-the-air meeting. His employee has so far rejected that opportunity, although that soon becomes harder to do when not coming back to work would be a breach of contract.

This is one transfer saga I understand why Arsenal are haggling over the fee simply because they have been given contrasting information. From a business point of view you’re not going to pay an extra €10-15 million if you don’t need to. It’s like a game of poker and a case of who blinks first. Does Frederico Varandas risk keeping an unhappy talent who, because of age, will reduce in value every year and whose output might suffer if angry? Or will someone eventually trigger the release clause? As long as our Director of Football hesitates there is that chance. The irony being Andrea Berta is taking Gyokeres at his word that the Emirates is his chosen destination.

Morality, Loyalty, and Fan Perception

What the Gunners are really waiting to see is whether the player would really go on strike. That would potentially burn bridges with a lot of his supporters in Portugal. The Lions gave the forward the platform to prove he could be prolific at the top level in Europe at a time when many had written him off. While morally he has a right to feel let down if a verbal agreement has not been honoured, he’s still paid thousands of pounds a week by the club. Would any protest include not accepting his wages?

In the ruthless world of football, fans don’t care about morality until it impacts them. Many of our fan base won’t care how the Primeira Liga’s top goalscorer forces a move to North London as long as it happens. The ends justify the means. Yet I know Gooners who would not welcome back Cesc Fabregas because he is alleged to have refused to train or feature in the Emirates Cup because he was aware a switch to Barcelona was being finalised. Adebayor and Ashley Cole have been adamant for years they wanted to stay a Gunner and it was Arsenal themselves who made the financial choice to backtrack. Despite David Dein verifying that the board went back on a handshake for a pay rise, it didn’t stop the left-back receiving abusive chants (go listen to the vile racial slurs aimed at Adebayor as well).

I defended Koscielny when he refused to board the plane for our US tour. No different to Gyokeres now, our then captain had pre-agreed a deal with management that either wasn’t communicated with the new regime or was ignored. The defender had suffered a serious Achilles injury and was at the point of his career where his body could no longer handle a game every few days. Mr Wenger was managing the centre-back’s minutes and they agreed it would be best for him physically if he returned home to France as long as a certain sum was matched. That was the information given to Bordeaux so our skipper felt let down when the new hierarchy asked for more. How many disappointed with the Frenchman at the time now hope Gyokeres does the same?

My own stance is in any workplace you are all a number. Even when it feels like you’re important that doesn’t last forever. My advice to any professional in any industry is put yourself first, as when their back is against the wall don’t think the club is going to be showing you any loyalty. What clubs are very good at is manipulating a supporter’s love for the badge and always portraying the player as the one showing no respect. That’s what Liverpool tried to do to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose only crime was giving 100 percent effort till his contract expired before choosing to better himself with a fresh challenge.

It took Jürgen Klopp to interject to point out that it made little sense to boo a defender who pretty much won every trophy possible. That’s because the German is honest enough to know that if the right-back had broken his leg two years ago and couldn’t recover, the champions would release him without any criticism. Now that they have Kerkez, let’s see how much of a rush they are in to extend Robertson’s stay at Anfield. If the Scot claims to love the Kop does he qualify for a new deal?

The irony is the same people jeering Trent won’t ever question the club who every summer tell teenagers they are not good enough to be offered a professional contract. Do you think if a youngster cried, begged, insisted since a boy it was his dream to wear the red shirt in the Premiership, would that change anyone’s minds? Or is this a ruthless sport where people are paid to eliminate emotion and treat every player like a commodity, asking themselves how much this prospect can be an asset in the future? Either on the pitch or can they make a profit by selling them on?

Dan Smith

