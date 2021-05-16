Opinion: Would you still accept “rebuilding” as an excuse from Arteta next season?

Arsenal has allowed Mikel Arteta to turn them into an inconsistent team that only wins when you think a loss will cost him his job.

Mostly, in the very next game, they are back to being a poor team no matter who their opponents are.

We have accepted it because we think he is “rebuilding” our club. There is hardly a more romantic phrase than that.

We have suddenly turned a blind eye to the fact that Arteta is on his first managerial job and has never turned a poor team into a good one.

Even though we might not want to admit it, Arteta is using our club to learn how to manage.

Because he won the FA Cup it doesn’t mean that he knows what he is doing, he could have just ridden his luck.

In the long term, expertise counts more than luck and we are now seeing that he isn’t good enough.

But we would rather blame it on poor and inconsistent players alone, most of the time.

Next season presents Arteta with another chance to deliver. He would have had more time than Unai Emery if he finishes the coming campaign.

What would make that season a successful one? Will you accept less than a top-four finish because he is “rebuilding” the team?

Would you accept an FA Cup win and an 8th place finish again?

I want Arteta to be successful, but “rebuilding” this team has been overused with him at the helm just as I have done in this article.

An article from Ime