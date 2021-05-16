Opinion: Would you still accept “rebuilding” as an excuse from Arteta next season?

Arsenal has allowed Mikel Arteta to turn them into an inconsistent team that only wins when you think a loss will cost him his job.
Mostly, in the very next game, they are back to being a poor team no matter who their opponents are.
We have accepted it because we think he is “rebuilding” our club. There is hardly a more romantic phrase than that.
We have suddenly turned a blind eye to the fact that Arteta is on his first managerial job and has never turned a poor team into a good one.
Even though we might not want to admit it, Arteta is using our club to learn how to manage.
Because he won the FA Cup it doesn’t mean that he knows what he is doing, he could have just ridden his luck.
In the long term, expertise counts more than luck and we are now seeing that he isn’t good enough.
But we would rather blame it on poor and inconsistent players alone, most of the time.
Next season presents Arteta with another chance to deliver. He would have had more time than Unai Emery if he finishes the coming campaign.
What would make that season a successful one? Will you accept less than a top-four finish because he is “rebuilding” the team?
Would you accept an FA Cup win and an 8th place finish again?
I want Arteta to be successful, but “rebuilding” this team has been overused with him at the helm just as I have done in this article.
An article from Ime
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
If Arteta can’t put us higher than the 7th position in EPL table in December, I believe Arsenal will replace him. Unless there’s a clause that require Arteta to stay till the end of his contract
Unlike Emery, Arteta had a stable job when Arsenal approached him. So he could’ve asked for some assurances before leaving his comfort zone at Man City
Answer to the headline .
Absolutely not ,he shouldn’t even be our manager next season let alone having more excuses to come up with when it undoubtedly goes tits up(probably around November time )and we have nothing to play for come mid season .
Unfortunately we was sold a dud, I fell for it as did many other fans but most of us saw the light ages ago hopefully the board see sense and get a new manager in start of season or we will just waste another season with the tinker man in charge .
And to think some fans had the audacity to tell other fans to be patient and stop being childish all season .
8th place that’s where your patients as got you .
Dan kit, we have the same opinion here, you and I. Arteta shouldn’t have got the job in the first place, he isn’t qualified. Josep Guardiolas assistant isn’t man enough to lead an instituation like Arsenal. It’s far to big, and the fact that he got the job is hard to understand. How the H did it happen? It’s humiliating for us all. And to see Pep now defending his buddy boy is just embarrassing. I think he should shut up and mind his own business. Let’s hope Chelsea win the UCL.
@Dan Kit
And not challenging for a league title for 14 years straight was where patience from fans like you has got us.
Think you got the wrong fan buddy
I personally wanted Wenger gone in 2013 so not sure why your aiming that at me.
If you knew me personally you would know that I’m one of the most impatient people you could ever meet ,anyway I don’t want to get into one of your weird Wenger agenda debates ,this is about Arteta but once again you had to bring in Arsene.
Let it go buddy ,we’ve all moved on now maybe you should do the same .
Every manager from bilic to Lampard to mourinho claimed they were in rebuilding mode … none of them were doing any worse than arteta but were removed when it was obvious that the team was going backwards or sideways in terms of performance … aresenal owners are not focused on rebuilding the football team but preserving their financial asset … they are doing ok on the latter front and that’s all that matters to them … arteta is an unambitious front man for that game and they are happy with him … for the time being
I genuinely don’t think that Arteta isn’t ambitious. He may not be good enough but that is not the same thing as lacking ambition
To have ambitions and not the skill is my definition of a “wannabe”. You’re right, Mikel Arteta is a wannabe. And this ambitious man without the needed skills is ruining the club of our dreams. Yes, mam.
Yes, Tuchel will likely get sacked after yesterday’s result and when they get their bums spanked by City in the CL😊
Getting back to a top 6 finish would be a good result.
City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man U have bigger budgets and better squads can we expect to finish ahead of them? Maybe possible but not a realistic goal.
How sad when supporters listen to words, but don’t listen to their own eyes, stats, and club status. It is clear that Arteta has not got the skills, experience, inner resources and player relationships to make a success. So many are being misled. Watching Brendan Rogers yesterday was inspiring. How generous and respectful he was to his players, and the owner. He is the Archetype that we need…..not the .wordsmith, talk the talk’, Arteta who seduces gullible supporters. We will waste another year and still some supporters, will grasp and cling to their mistaken views. It was good that recently there were a couple of this sites great supporters who started to question Arteta.
The fact that Arsenal have been declining over a number of years at every level will make any ‘rebuild’ more difficult to achieve. If 2 experienced winners in Wenger and Emery couldn’t find a way to stop the rot then the board’s decision to appoint Arteta to oversee the changes was extraordinarily risky. There must have been a better option then.
Higher up the food chain changes have been made which is a positive step and hopefully this will enable the club to be run properly at that level and better decision making will filter down
I’ve supported Arteta throughout, wavered a bit, although that is no longer unconditional. Villarreal saw to that. It appears that the club will be letting him continue. I’m ok with it on the basis that Edu gets the transfer window right and that Arteta hits the ground running next season. He should, by the early weeks of the new season have had sufficient time to show if he has gone to the next level. I don’t want to contemplate a bad start – it’s not good for my health and general well-being.
Watching Leicester yesterday and living in the region, the impact made by the owner has been immense. It just shows how important the person at the top of the pile really is
No! For me, if Arteta isn’t delivering within the first 3/4 months of next season, then he has to go.
That said, our fans need to be realistic for once. It will still be extremely tough to break into the top four.
Rebuilding? How many years have we been rebuilding now? Since Wenger left
We are actually still busy collapsing in all honestyif you look at us over the last 2 years in an objective manner.
We are 9th place. We could finish 7th but it’s possible we could finish 10th place
I wasn’t expecting us to finish in the Top 4 but we are still a midtable team and our finish could be worse than last year. It probably won’t be better
There’s no sign of improvement and Arteta has shown that this job is too big for him
I’d prefer a new manager to come now so that he/she can have the summer to do transfer business to build his/her team
Hell no!! How long exactly does a rebuild last?? We’re worse off now than ever!! And the thought of more of the same next season… sigh!!
He’s been in the job long enough and is paid a considerable amount, no improvement after a couple of months or so = P45!!!
NO as he will have a full pre-season unlike last time and the full backing of the owners. He’s been here for 1 1/2 years so it’s about damn time he shows some improvement in the league.
Inconsistency is down to the players who are highly paid professionals who need to turn up each and every game. For the badge they wear and the fans who make them stars. Why is it that some players can put in consistent performances week in and week out, and others just won’t.
I will reiterate once again. Some of these players were never up to it, especially after the disbanding of their dressing room Mafia. With a healthier atmosphere in the team we can get some good results next season.
Absolutely not…Any other Premier League Club with a modicum of ambition and respect for their fans would relieve Arteta of his job by the end of the Season..at least.
As far as I can see…Arsenal will now be losing at least seven players from their first team squad ( who all have a reasonable transfer value apart from Luiz)
Luiz ….already announced
Leno…heavily rumoured
Bellerin…no longer capable
AMN…fractured relationship with Arteta
Guendouzi…same as AMN
Neketiah..clearly not good enough even as bench warmer.
Torreira…has asked to return to South America for personal reasons
In addition Kolasinac will be in all liklihood be offered a free transfer…Willock and Nelson will also ask to be moved on…Xhaka and Willian rumours have recently sprung up… Cebellos and Odergaard return to Madrid…and Lacazette’s future is still uncertain.
All in all a massive restructuring is required for next Season and one that is most definitely beyond the joint capabilities of both Arteta and Edu.To some degree this re-structuring…or at least the need for it is down to a lack of faith that the players have in Arteta…himself!
It therefore makes no sense to keep Arteta whatsoever but rest assured…if he is retained and his mediocrity continues to undermine Arsenal’s results….then he will be quick to blame “extenuating circumstances” and the difficulty of fitting together a “new team” during a period of transition…
You don’t have to be a clairvoyant to be able to see the future in this instance!!
KSE set their asking price for AFC, according to the jungle drum. Cry me a river.