Opinion – Xhaka should be nowhere near centre-back for Arsenal

Granit Xhaka as centre-back? You must be joking by Lagos Gooner

With Arsenal having defensive issues and short term solutions hard to come by, one won’t be surprised to hear funny transfer rumours. However, sometime last Friday, while reading sport news sites, I came across a written piece, reporting how Nigel Winterburn feels our defensive problems can be resolved using Xhaka as a center back. Seriously? Xhaka to play defence?

Nigel Winterburn feels Xhaka can slot in the defence and do a decent job, based on his performance against Chelsea last Tuesday. When asked by Gambling.com if he thought Arsenal will buy a defender he said: “You can never rule it out and I think it’s obvious that Arsenal do have a lot of problems particularly at centre-half,” said Winterburn.

“At the moment, everyone is trying to second-guess what Arsenal are going to do. Will they buy a centre-half? Will they go for a full-back? Or a holding midfield player?

“I’ve got to say, I thought Xhaka was outstanding when he went back to centre-half at Stamford Bridge, maybe there’s the option to play him there again and see how things go.” Winterburn concluded.

Well, everybody is entitled to his opinion but as a former footballer, I was expecting Winterburn to know how it can counter-productive to use players out of position. Why would he even suggest that the team uses Xhaka to play defense? That to me is one of the joke of the century. Oh boy!

Granit Xhaka should not even be playing defensive midfield, because he is always in a constant romance with fouls and yellow cards. A footballer who throws caution to the wind should not be seen near the penalty box of his team to avoid mistakes that would lead to goals. Pray tell me, is there any game we have played with Xhaka on the pitch that has not caused us the fans serious fears and worries, especially whenever he goes in for a challenge? Xhaka is a fantastic footballer that has an eye for a good, long pass but apart from that, what else does he offer from midfield?

Arsenal should do fast and get players that are needed and not think of using players out of their positions. Winterburn may just be talking out of genuine love and concern for Arsenal but suggesting the club makes use of Xhaka at the back does not go down well with me. Granit Xhaka has been playing well since the arrival of Arteta and he is starting to form a solid midfield partnership with Torreira. He should remain where he is, and Arsenal should go out there and get the players they want before the transfer window shuts. Enough said.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua