Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Opinion: You may not love him but losing Xhaka would be a blow to Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move away from Arsenal with AS Roma emerging as serious contenders for the Swiss midfielder’s signature.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man has had a mixed time at Arsenal, but one cannot argue that he is an influential part of the squad.

This is one reason he was considered for their captaincy in the 2019/2020 season.

He remains one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men and showed that there is much more to his game when he filled in as a left-back in some games last season.

The midfielder is targeted by Jose Mourinho because the AS Roma manager has watched him in England and knows how good he is.

I have to admit that Xhaka can be a frustrating player to watch, especially when he is in the mood to take no risks and would play just simple passes instead.

However, when he puts in a good shift, we all feel his impact and this is a testament to his abilities as a player.

We could get a better player in the market if we sell Xhaka, but we’ve just lost David Luiz and losing two influential players in the same summer would be an enormous blow to the team.

Xhaka might not be the perfect player for us, but we would be mistaken to think we can allow him to leave and not face any consequences.

An article from Ime

Posted by

Tags Granit Xhaka

18 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Cruz Gunner says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    Umm… no. Xhaka would never and should never start on a top 4 club. He’s slow, commits idiotic fouls, is not an offensive threat, and will not improve.

    He’s a poster boy for the club’s current mediocrity.

    Also he wants to leave and play for Mourinho. Enuff said!

    Reply
    1. Vinnie2000 says:
      June 7, 2021 at 5:30 pm

      Thank you, Sir!!👍👍..
      Dats all I have to say to You..

      Reply
  2. JanV says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:27 pm

    I agree that being happy we sell Xhaka without considering the whole picture is naive.

    Getting rid of Xhaka only makes sense if we replace him with a superior player. In our midfield, he is ahead of Elneney and Ceballos as partner for Partey. He also seems to bring some leadership skills that need to be replaced.

    We don’t have many leaders in the squad and selling them or letting them go without replacing them is not so smart.

    Leno is not much of a leader, Holding and Gabriel are not much of leaders, Partey is not a leader so in our spine the closest thing we have to a leader would be Laca who is respected by the young guys and an experienced player but he might not be around much longer and was not an automatic starter. Other than Thierney, who can lead in any way shape, or form when things get tough?

    Reply
  3. Vinnie2000 says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    So sorry, I don’t think so!!..
    He Should ASAP!!
    Xhaka is actually supposed to be a Defensive midfielder like Matic of Man utd..
    But his poor tackling abilities meant he had lots of yellow cards, red card,etc as well letting players get past him to score against us..
    AW now played him as central midfielder with Coquelin behind.
    He still failed Bcos he is slow, languid n burly..
    Currently with Arteta, it’s d same. He plays there, with Thomas Partey behind..
    It is wat led us to be a very Poor side, in d concluded season..
    It affected Willian, Pepe, Auba, Laca, etc.greatly..
    He has TO GO for Arsenal to move ahead!!!

    Reply
  4. ThirdManJW says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    I find it funny that we FINALLY decide to sell him, after his first ever quality season for us.

    No one knows for sure what’s gone on the behind the scenes, but I get the impression Xhaka wanted out earlier, but Arteta asked for another season from him. Xhaka has had a solid season, but we do need more mobility in central midfield. Would be very happy with Bousuma or Neves upgrades.

    Reply
    1. GunneRay says:
      June 7, 2021 at 5:37 pm

      I agree with you, ThirdManJW about him being more solid this season but, he has still been a weakness in our attacking play. His mobility going forwards is almost no existent. Lots of sideways and backwards on the other hand he is fantastic. He’s also liable to miss tackle quite often!

      Reply
  5. Alanball08 says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    Xhaka would make a good bench player bit not as a starter . We need to up scale
    If roma want to pay good money for him, get the deal done
    We would not to be punch drunk not to accept it
    TAXI

    Reply
  6. Dan kit says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    I don’t agree personally ,to me he’s the kind of player that holds teams back ,but the strange thing is every manager that as him seems to really fancy him as now we are seeing with Jose wanting him at Roma .
    Maybe as fans we have no idea what he brings to the team going by the experts that are payed millions to make these decisions.
    He does have a few good quality’s but that’s not enough for me anyway .

    Reply
  7. Grandad says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:35 pm

    With respect, the loss of David Luis and Xhaka cannot be considered a “major blow to the team” in my opinion.They have both had decent seasons at Arsenal, but the fact that they were considered first picks, highlights how far we have fallen in terms of challenging for the EPL.Would either of them have any chance of pla ying for any of the top four Clubs in the EPL?I think not.

    Reply
  8. Stewart Macintosh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    Granit is the lightning rod for us it seems. He has flaws, is prone to a catastrophic failure here and there, but he adds. We have generally played better when he is in the line-up.

    If, and it is an if, we can replace with a better option (more speed on and off the ball) and get good money then it is a good deal.

    We will miss his leadership, he can provide coverage and he has not missed a lot of game time

    This may be a case of “careful what you wish for” depending on the replacement.

    Reply
  9. 03 gooner says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    Respect to him for his effort but he has run his course,been here 5 years and has failed to elevate us to the next level. For those who say keep him, he has 2 years left on his contract, so you either sell him now whilst he has some sort of value or you renew his contract, same applies for bellerin. For me it’s a no brainer sell both of them.

    Reply
  10. ja says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Sell xhaka buy much better players and there will be no consequences

    Reply
  11. gotanidea says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    We’ll miss him if we don’t get another player with similar or better abilities

    Wenger, Emery, Arteta, Switzerland manager and Mourinho rate him highly, yet some fans never appreciate him, insulted him and called the ones who rate him idiots. This shows how stupid some fans really are and their inabilities to assess a player

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      June 7, 2021 at 6:08 pm

      I agree with you GAI, we certainly played better when he was I the team.

      Reply
  12. Nickerless Bender says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    I like him. He brings the nastiness that most teams need. And it is evident with us when he isn’t playing.

    Shame that he has continuous brain farts but if he goes I wish him well.

    I for one will miss his soap operas.

    Reply
  13. Liam says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    The hate for Xhaka on here is unreal, let’s be honest hes been our best midfielder the last 3 seasons and has outperformed Partey all this one. Yes we need an upgrade to get back into the top 4 but AMN, Guendouzi, Torriera and Willock are massive downgrades same can be said about Rueben Neves. Ideally we sign Bissouma because I cant think of another upgrade who’s obtainable to us.

    Reply
  14. S.J says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    A premier league club needs a fast and mobile Central midfielder to succeed.

    We have missed out on Buendia for the attacking midfield position.
    We should not miss out on Bissouma for any reason especially if Xhaka leaves.

    Reply
  15. RW1 says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    3 years too late … there’s a decent Green Day number that sums up my feelings about this footballing equivalent to Eddie the eagle

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs