“Opportunity missed by Arsenal.” Sky Sports reporter reacts to Arsenal draw at Fulham

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon, a result that feels like a missed opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side. The Gunners had a golden chance to close the gap on Liverpool, whose game against Everton had been postponed. With Liverpool out of action, Arsenal could have put pressure on the leaders, but the result at Craven Cottage shows that the Cottagers are not an easy team to overcome.

Fulham proved to be a tricky opponent for Arsenal, as they had not lost a league game to Arteta’s team last season, even defeating them in one of their two encounters. Despite this, Arsenal has been in impressive form since the November international break, and the Gunners were confident they could secure all three points today. They thought they had done just that when Bukayo Saka scored from a Gabriel Martinelli cross late in the match, but the goal was ruled out for offside against Martinelli, leaving the Gunners frustrated.

The draw is certainly a blow to Arsenal’s title ambitions, as it was an opportunity to capitalise on Liverpool’s postponed game. Sky Sports’ Sam Blitz reflected on the match, saying, “Opportunity missed by Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side will now be hoping that Everton beat Liverpool in the rescheduled Merseyside derby, whenever that will be later in the season. Their set pieces helped again to gain this point and they were inches away from a winner through Bukayo Saka – but have they dropped too many points in the autumn to be title contenders come the end of the season?”

Sadly, Arsenal dropped two crucial points when they had the chance to put pressure on Liverpool. However, they will still have other opportunities to close the gap and make a push for the title as the season progresses. The Gunners remain in the hunt, but their ability to capitalise on these moments will be key in their quest for the Premier League crown.