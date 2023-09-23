Opta computer provides prediction for Arsenal v Tottenham

The North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham is always one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season, and both clubs have made strong starts to the new campaign. It’s expected to be a fiercely contested match.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, has maintained the level of performance that saw them finish in the second position in the league last season. Playing at home, they will be eager to capitalise on their home advantage and secure all three points.

Tottenham, on the other hand, will be determined to maintain their momentum in the current campaign.

According to Opta’s supercomputer, as reported by the Daily Mail, Arsenal is given a 47.6% chance of winning the match, while a draw is predicted with a 26.7% chance. Tottenham is given a 25.7% chance of winning.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is good to know we are expected to win this game, but Spurs are one of the league’s in-form sides, and the Lilywhites will not allow us to win easily.

If there is a game we need to be perfect, it would be this match because if we let Spurs get a foothold in the game, they could win.

