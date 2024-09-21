Opta supercomputer gives Arsenal Women a 16% chance of winning the WSL this season. Really?

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Leah Williamson of Arsenal pours a drink into the mouth of teammate Katie McCabe following the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Molineux on March 31, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Did you know, the Opta supercomputer has only given Arsenal Women a 16.0% chance of winning the Barclays Women’s Super League?

Last season’s runners-up, Manchester City Women, are backed to finish 2nd again with a 23.2% chance of going one better this season, and winning the league. Last season City lost out to Chelsea on goal difference alone.

Defending champions, Chelsea, are Opta’s favourite to win the league, with a 59.0% chance of winning a 6th consecutive WSL title. Which is hardly a surprising prediction given that the Blues have dominated the WSL over the previous 5 seasons. However, with a change at the helm, with Sonia Bonpastor replacing Emma Hayes, it is interesting to note that no manager has ever won the WSL in their debut season..

Can Arsenal or Man City change the narrative this season?

Arsenal have made some big signings this summer, with the additions of Mariona Caldentey from Barcelona, Rosa Kafaji from BK Hacken and Daphne van Domselaar from Aston Villa. But City and Chelsea have done some good summer business too, particularly with Manchester signing the WSL all-time top goalscorer, Vivianne Miedema, who left Arsenal this summer..

The WSL 2024-25 campaign is now underway, with Chelsea Women facing Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow on Friday evening. The Blues walked away with all 3 WSL points after beating Villa 1-0.

Next up, two of the 3 WSL title favourites, go head to head at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal Women will face Manchester City Women at N5 on Sunday 22nd September, kick-off: 12.30PM UK. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Whoever walks away with the 3 points will be taking a major leap forward in their WSL title aspirations.

Can our Gunners do it Gooners? Yes we can!

COYGW!

Michelle M

