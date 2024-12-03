Opta updates the chances of Arsenal winning the Premier League

Arsenal entered the Premier League this season with high hopes of finally clinching the title after being the second-best team in the last two campaigns. The Gunners had shown considerable promise under Mikel Arteta, and many believed that if Manchester City showed signs of struggling, as they currently are, Arsenal would capitalise on the opportunity to lift the trophy.

City is enduring one of its worst spells since Pep Guardiola took charge, and this has allowed the door to be opened for other clubs, including Arsenal, to mount a serious title challenge. However, Arsenal themselves went through a rough patch that affected their overall performance and standing in the league. Despite their great start to the season, their form dipped, and it has affected their pursuit of the title.

In recent games, Arteta’s men have regained some of their earlier form, but they now find themselves nine points behind Liverpool, who are enjoying a brilliant run at the top of the table. The Reds, who were crowned champions in 2020, are once again showing their title-winning credentials, and if they continue their current level of performance, they could be in for another successful campaign.

A new prediction chart released by Opta has updated the likelihood for teams to become England’s champions in 2025. Unsurprisingly, Liverpool tops the chart with an 85% chance following their crucial win over Manchester City. Arsenal, in contrast, has seen its chances drop to just 9.8% after their weekend match. While these predictions make for interesting reading, they don’t hold much weight. As Arsenal continues to chase down their rivals, the focus should remain on securing victories one game at a time. What truly matters is how the team responds to the challenges ahead, not the numbers on a chart.