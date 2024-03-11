Opta updates their title race prediction – Can Arsenal win the title?

Opta has updated their Premier League title predictions following Liverpool’s draw against Manchester City, which keeps Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds have led the league standings for much of 2024 and were looking to secure a victory against City at their home.

Arsenal had beaten Brentford on Saturday to surpass the Reds as the leading side in the league.

The anticipation was that the game between Liverpool and City would be a closely contested encounter, with not much to separate both sides.

Ahead of matchweek 28 fixtures, Opta gave City a 51.4% chance of winning the league, Liverpool had a 35.6% chance, while Arsenal had a 13% chance.

Following the outcomes of all three teams’ matches, City’s chance has reduced to 45.9%, Liverpool’s is now 35.3%, while Arsenal’s has increased to 18.8%.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are on a very good run of form at the moment, and everyone can tell that we truly must be in the conversation about who will be champions.

Our players have been fantastic since the turn of the year and deserve to be Premier League winners.

However, it is still too early to call, and we have to stay focused because we have many other tough matches to play before the season ends.

