Opta updates their title race prediction – Can Arsenal win the title?

Opta has updated their Premier League title predictions following Liverpool’s draw against Manchester City, which keeps Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
The Reds have led the league standings for much of 2024 and were looking to secure a victory against City at their home.
Arsenal had beaten Brentford on Saturday to surpass the Reds as the leading side in the league.
The anticipation was that the game between Liverpool and City would be a closely contested encounter, with not much to separate both sides.
Ahead of matchweek 28 fixtures, Opta gave City a 51.4% chance of winning the league, Liverpool had a 35.6% chance, while Arsenal had a 13% chance.
Following the outcomes of all three teams’ matches, City’s chance has reduced to 45.9%, Liverpool’s is now 35.3%, while Arsenal’s has increased to 18.8%.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We are on a very good run of form at the moment, and everyone can tell that we truly must be in the conversation about who will be champions.
Our players have been fantastic since the turn of the year and deserve to be Premier League winners.
However, it is still too early to call, and we have to stay focused because we have many other tough matches to play before the season ends.
A Young manager and a young team that has gone toe to toe with the two most experience teams in the PL, whatever happens we are getting better and better and the hardest job will be to keep this brilliant young side together with a couple of transfers, but what a roller coaster it has been for Arsenal, I am chuffed and proud to be an Arsenal fan. The atmosphere at The Emirates has been incredible, we have become the twelfth man The togetherness of the team has been great, and we have come through every challenge thrown at us. With our second to last game being at Old Trafford, I would love it if we won the league again up there.
The algorithms weigh historical performance quite heavily. Either way, we’ve never been favorites and have a young team.
Just worth noting as it stands we’ve scored the most, conceded the least, have the most creative player in Europe (Odegaard), and are the only team in the league with 10+ GI for 5 different players. The worst signing of the summer is our 2nd top goalscorer (in the top-scoring team) with assists to his name. We have the top-scoring defender. Underestimate us at your peril.
As said before even if it doesn’t work out this year, this team is not going to fade away.