Opta’s latest global ranking shows Arsenal is still having a good season

Arsenal have slipped up in several matches in recent weeks, and their failure to secure victories has allowed Manchester City to close the gap at the top of the league table. Despite that setback, their overall campaign remains impressive across multiple competitions.

They were flawless during the league phase of the Champions League, raising expectations that they can progress all the way in the tournament. Domestically, Arsenal have kept their ambitions alive on several fronts. In pursuit of a potential quadruple, they remain in the FA Cup and have reached the final of the Carabao Cup, underlining the consistency they have shown for much of the season.

Strong Position Across Competitions

Although recent performances in the league have not met their usual standards, the broader context of their campaign suggests that this dip in form could prove temporary. The squad possesses significant quality, and the manager has demonstrated the ability to guide the team through challenging periods. That resilience has been a defining feature of their season so far.

With decisive fixtures approaching, Arsenal have an opportunity to reaffirm their credentials and demonstrate that their sustained excellence has not been misplaced. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether they can convert promise into silverware.

Opta Rankings Reflect Season Form

Per Football Insider, Arsenal have maintained top spot in Opta’s latest Power Rankings of Premier League clubs with a perfect 100 rating. Manchester City follow with a 97.1 rating, while Liverpool sits third with 95.5. These figures highlight the strength of Arsenal’s performances over the course of the campaign, despite their recent stumbles.

This Arsenal side now has only a few weeks to validate the belief that has surrounded them all season. If they can rediscover their sharpness and composure, they remain well placed to ensure that the aspirations of their supporters are ultimately rewarded.