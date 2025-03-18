Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League table

Arsenal remains in the title race alongside Liverpool, and the Gunners are confident that they can catch up with the Reds before the season concludes. Despite a 12-point gap between the two clubs, Arsenal firmly believes that they have the ability to close that deficit and claim the Premier League crown.

It is an undoubtedly difficult task, as their destiny is no longer in their own hands. While they must win all their remaining fixtures, their hopes now rely on Liverpool dropping points. However, despite this, the Gunners are determined to push on and remain hopeful that they can achieve what many see as an improbable feat.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been exceptional throughout the season, but the past week has been challenging for Arne Slot’s side. They were eliminated from the Champions League and also suffered a loss in the Carabao Cup final. While this has undoubtedly affected morale, it remains to be seen how these setbacks will influence their performance in the Premier League in the coming weeks.

An interesting development in the title race comes from Opta’s supercomputer, which has predicted the final standings of the Premier League. According to the prediction, as reported by the Daily Mail, Liverpool will emerge as champions with 89 points, while Arsenal will finish as runners-up, trailing them with 76 points.

Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle United are forecasted to complete the top five, highlighting the strength of the competition in the league this season. While finishing second for a third consecutive season would undoubtedly be disappointing, Arsenal must use this as motivation to continue their ascent. The experience gained this season, coupled with the belief that they can challenge for the title, could help them make the necessary strides to secure the title in the upcoming campaign.