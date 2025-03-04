Opta’s supercomputer predicts Arsenal’s chance of beating PSV

Arsenal take on PSV in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie tonight, with the match set to be played in the Netherlands. The Gunners have been tipped as one of the teams that could go far in this season’s competition, despite their well-documented struggles with injuries. However, their immediate priority is overcoming PSV and securing a place in the next round.

The Dutch side are not to be underestimated, as they have the quality to trouble Arsenal. While the Gunners have impressed in the competition so far, they must be cautious and avoid complacency. PSV are a well-drilled team capable of taking advantage of any lapses, and Arsenal will need to be fully focused if they are to come away with a positive result.

Much of the discussion leading up to this fixture has centred around Arsenal’s depleted squad, with injuries limiting Mikel Arteta’s options. That makes this match even more significant—if the Gunners manage to beat PSV and advance, it will be a major confidence boost for the squad and further enhance their reputation on the European stage.

So, what are Arsenal’s chances of earning a result in this crucial encounter? Opta’s supercomputer has made its prediction ahead of the match, giving Arsenal a 44.6% chance of winning the first leg in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, despite playing at home, PSV have been given just a 28.6% chance of victory, with the remaining percentage accounting for the possibility of a draw.

The odds suggest that Arsenal are favourites, but the match will still be a test of their resilience. Given their injury concerns, a win tonight would be an impressive statement of intent. However, PSV will be determined to make things difficult, and Arteta’s men must be at their best to take control of the tie.

Arsenal have already shown its quality in Europe this season, and if they can overcome their current squad issues, they should be more than capable of securing a result. This prediction is no surprise—despite the challenges, the Gunners remain a strong side, and victory tonight would put them in a commanding position heading into the second leg.