Optimistic pundit believes Arsenal man will remain at the club

Noel Whelan thinks Arsenal might be discussing a contract extension with Alexandre Lacazette while we all expect him to leave the club at the end of this season.
The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current Arsenal deal and can sign a pre-contract at another club next month.
It seems Arsenal is just waiting for him to run down his deal at the club so he can leave when this campaign ends.
However, he has become a prominent member of the club’s first team since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been banished, and this could see Arsenal change their mind and keep him.
Former Leeds United man, Whelan suspects he is in contract talks with the club right now.
“I’m sure these conversations will be happening behind the scenes and it could be done soon,” he told Football Insider.
“The crucial thing for Lacazette is that he’s shown the right attitude. If you’re going to coach a team, the most important thing is their attitude, desire, and commitment.
“He’s not a bystander. It doesn’t matter to him that his contract is up at the end of the season, he’s really working hard for the team and manager – and that’s pleasing for everyone.”
Lacazette is a good squad member and his experience might be needed in the Arsenal dressing room next season.
However, the only reason we should keep him at the club is if he would accept a one-year deal just to keep his presence in the dressing room.
If Aubameyang returns to the team and does well in the second half of the campaign, there would be no need to keep the former Lyon man.
Lacazette dis not turn out to be the CF we wanted but he does a job, and I would be fine if he got a one year extension.
Salary should not increase though.
I have always liked his work ethic and he seems to gel with the youngsters on the pitch.
we need someone with those qualities but a better finisher.
Even if Aubameyang returns to form and MA welcomes him back, Lacazette has proven to me that he is a player we should try and keep, on a rolling yearly contract.
To think he would sign without a salary increase, is not achievable, especially with other clubs willing to offer him more (so it is reported).
Lacs has never let the club down and has so much more to offer than Aubs in my opinion.
I doubt he will accept a 1 year extension, he’s 30 and will be looking for a final deal to end his career. Being on a free from next June he holds all the cards and knows he can get a 3 year deal elsewhere with a signing on fee and increased salary and he can start negotiations in a few days.
We don’t want to be drawn into an auction just offer a 1 year extension with a reasonable salary increase with an option for a further year if both parties agree. I think I know what his answer will be!!