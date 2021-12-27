Optimistic pundit believes Arsenal man will remain at the club

Noel Whelan thinks Arsenal might be discussing a contract extension with Alexandre Lacazette while we all expect him to leave the club at the end of this season.

The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current Arsenal deal and can sign a pre-contract at another club next month.

It seems Arsenal is just waiting for him to run down his deal at the club so he can leave when this campaign ends.

However, he has become a prominent member of the club’s first team since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been banished, and this could see Arsenal change their mind and keep him.

Former Leeds United man, Whelan suspects he is in contract talks with the club right now.

“I’m sure these conversations will be happening behind the scenes and it could be done soon,” he told Football Insider.

“The crucial thing for Lacazette is that he’s shown the right attitude. If you’re going to coach a team, the most important thing is their attitude, desire, and commitment.

“He’s not a bystander. It doesn’t matter to him that his contract is up at the end of the season, he’s really working hard for the team and manager – and that’s pleasing for everyone.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette is a good squad member and his experience might be needed in the Arsenal dressing room next season.

However, the only reason we should keep him at the club is if he would accept a one-year deal just to keep his presence in the dressing room.

If Aubameyang returns to the team and does well in the second half of the campaign, there would be no need to keep the former Lyon man.

