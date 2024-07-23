Orient boss reserves special praise for Odegaard after Arsenal friendly game “the standards”

Martin Odegaard captained Arsenal last season and nearly guided them to Premier League glory — he was pure class every time he went on the pitch for the North Londoners. Though his goal-scoring stats (8 goals and 10 assists) were not as impressive as in the 2022–23 season (15 goals and 7 assists), he was more effective last season and stood out among the Premier League playmakers.

Richie Wellens, Leyton Orient’s coach, believes he’ll take things up a notch next season. On Saturday, Arsenal played and defeated Leyton Orient 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Sobha Colney, thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus. Speaking after the game, Leyton manager Wellens had this to say: “It’s extremely important for us to see the standards of these big teams.

“Typically, Ødegaard, you have to see his reactions, his body language, his concentration, and the way he directs the team on the field. Not to mention his talent. His abilities too.

“We would like to thank Arsenal for inviting us to play and fielding a strong squad.”

Martin Odegaard was in excellent physical and mental shape after a full summer rest, despite the fact that this was only his first friendly match. If there is one player for whom we can have high expectations for next season, it is him.

As he matures at Arsenal and becomes vocal, may next season be the year he unquestionably cements his position as the best playmaker the league has to offer?

