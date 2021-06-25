Ornstein assures Arsenal fans that Ben White deal is close

Arsenal and Brighton close to agreement for Ben White

Arsenal are believed to be extremely close to signing Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White, reports David Ornstein.

The Seagulls are asking for a guaranteed fee of £50 million for their 23-year-old defender. While Arsenal are only willing to offer £45 million, with additional £5 million in bonuses.

After seeing their first offer for the England international rejected, The Gunners were undeterred in the chase for the coveted center-back. Face-to-face talks were held between the clubs and there is a feeling that the agreement might be reached imminently.

Personal terms are not believed to be a hindering block

The reliable journalist further reported, “Discussions continue and are likely to focus on the nature and achievability of those bonus payments, as well as the structure of the transaction.

“Personal terms should not be a problem.” It is also believed that White was Mikel Arteta’s first-choice at the right centerback slot. His arrival would mean that the former Leeds United man will become the most expensive centerback in Arsenal’s history, with Shkodran Mustafi holding the fort for the moment.

There was a common belief inside the club that the player who will tick the majority of boxes will come at a substantial price. Arsenal have also been linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

Other clubs are under the impression that White is destined to join Arsenal: Ormstein

But the club ultimately realized that it was not possible to land either of them. Their attentions then turned to Ben White, who now appears to become an Arsenal player soon.

Ornstein. on his The Athletic piece, further stated that several other clubs were interested in acquiring the services of the young defender. But majority of them are under the impression that he is joining Arsenal. Thus, Brighton haven’t received offers from any other club.

The player, who was released by Southampton in 2014, only to be taken by Brighton, is currently in the England camp preparing for the nation’s crucial Round of 16 tie against Germany on Tuesday evening.

Many fans have shown their frustration on the news, as they fear it might be the end of their highly admired defender William Saliba.

The Gunners spent an enormous fee on the young Frenchman, only to loan him out for two successive seasons. Another loan move looks highly probable with English club Newcastle United having already shown interest.

If Ben White does end up joining Arsenal, venting out frustration on their newly acquired asset would not seem rational. Supporting him while also hoping that Saliba gets his due chances would be a wise decision.

