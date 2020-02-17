According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein (subscription required), Arsenal are one of the teams that are interested in making a summer move for Ajax defender Daley Blind.

Ornstein, a well-regarded source when it comes to Arsenal’s transfer news, claims that the Dutchman has a ‘low buyout clause’.

Arsenal supporters will be well aware of Blind’s playing style, with the Netherlands international spending four years in the Premier League with rivals Manchester United.

After a mixed spell with the Red Devils, Blind has established himself as a key figure for his homeland’s biggest club.

The Athletic claim that Blind is one of several Ajax players that are likely to leave following confirmation of Hakim Ziyech’s summer transfer to Chelsea.

Ornstein reports that the 29-year-old defender is contracted with the Dutch giants until 2022.

With an apparently ‘low buyout clause’ in Blind’s deal, should Arsenal look to improve their shaky defence with the Dutchman.

Blind only returned to action this week after undergoing heart surgery in December.

The former United man is capable of playing several positions, the ace primarily features at centre-back for Ajax – but has also showed his maturity in a defensive midfield role this season.

Should Arsenal make a summer move for the man who boasts 66 caps for Holland?