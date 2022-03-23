Ornstein confirms Arsenal and Saka contract talks

They has been much speculation about Arsenal needing to give Bukayo Saka a much improved contract in the light of a lot of recent rumours linking our star youngster with Liverpool.

The call for contract talks went up a notch yesterday when a report claimed that Saka was one of the lowest paid players at the Emirates, and at last the club has taken notice.

The Arsenal oracle David Ornstein has now exclusively revealed on Twitter that the Gunners have commenced talks with Saka….

The report mentioned earlier revealed that Saka was currently on around 30k a week, which does not sound a lot if compared with other Arsenal stars, but sounds like a massive wage for a 20 year-old.

I am sure his new one will be worth at least 100k a week, and of course with lots of bonuses I’m sure. I heard a rumour that there would be half a million given to each player if the Gunners manage to qualify for the Champions League.

Nice work if you can get it!

