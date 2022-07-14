Ornstein confirms Arsenal are going back for Oleksandr Zinchenko

So now it is 99% certain that Arsenal have lost out to Manchester United in their quest to bring Lisandro Martinez to the Emirates, it seems that Mikel Arteta is still intent on bringing in extra cover for Kieran Tierney at left back, and who better for that role than the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has already allowed Gabriel Jesus to move to Arsenal this summer, and hopefully Mikel Arteta can also persude his old friend to let him have Zinchenko as well.

Ornstein seems convinced that the Gunners have a good chance of securing this target, considering he has already worked with the Ukranian when he worked at the Etihad. This is how David Ornstein described the situation: The clubs are in contact over a potential transfer and it is believed that City are open to sanctioning the 25-year-old’s sale if their valuation is met.

That has not happened so far but talks continue, with Arsenal thought to be prioritising Zinchenko after missing out on Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.

If an agreement can be reached with City on a fee and the Ukraine international over personal terms, Arsenal would be acquiring a player with whom manager Mikel Arteta has been keen to reunite.

That sounds very promising to me, and I would hope that Zinchenko would come a little cheaper that the price we paid for Jesus. Although the Ukranian international has been at Man City for 6 years, he is still only 25 years old and is the perfect age to join Mikel Arteta’s youth-with-experience project, and even better still, he has extensive knowledge of the Premier League.

