Ornstein confirms Arsenal are going back for Oleksandr Zinchenko

So now it is 99% certain that Arsenal have lost out to Manchester United in their quest to bring Lisandro Martinez to the Emirates, it seems that Mikel Arteta is still intent on bringing in extra cover for Kieran Tierney at left back, and who better for that role than the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola has already allowed Gabriel Jesus to move to Arsenal this summer, and hopefully Mikel Arteta can also persude his old friend to let him have Zinchenko as well.
Ornstein seems convinced that the Gunners have a good chance of securing this target, considering he has already worked with the Ukranian when he worked at the Etihad. This is how David Ornstein described the situation: The clubs are in contact over a potential transfer and it is believed that City are open to sanctioning the 25-year-old’s sale if their valuation is met.
That has not happened so far but talks continue, with Arsenal thought to be prioritising Zinchenko after missing out on Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.
If an agreement can be reached with City on a fee and the Ukraine international over personal terms, Arsenal would be acquiring a player with whom manager Mikel Arteta has been keen to reunite.
That sounds very promising to me, and I would hope that Zinchenko would come a little cheaper that the price we paid for Jesus. Although the Ukranian international has been at Man City for 6 years, he is still only 25 years old and is the perfect age to join Mikel Arteta’s youth-with-experience project, and even better still, he has extensive knowledge of the Premier League.
—————————————————————-
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
We are looking like a headless chicken at the moment.. 😅
Any reason?
A better deal than Lisandro to me. Premier league proven, has been playing at the highest level, not a gamble signing and also versatile and young.
Arsenal didn’t loose out but just took the decision not to pay over board for a player that is not premier league proven, and being considered as a back up defender. I’d rather we spend that money on Zinchenko.
If arsenal had met Ajaxs ever increasing valuation, the player would have come.
We move! COYG!!!
@Goonster – only if you believe everything you read in the papers.
Have you seen the MU section? Looks like they’ll have a squad of about 500 players next season, if journalists are to be believed:
https://sportsinformer.co.uk/football/manchester-united-linked-with-over-100-players-this-summer/
Zinchenko wants to play attacking midfield football. Now we have Vieira.
Just wondering how this works out
Hes a defender/box to box midfielder…whats the issue if this were a true rumour? versatile, cover for granit or tierney….or ahead of both over the season.
According to Sky sports the rumour has some basis in truth
Makes perfect sense, what are we waiting for. Arteta make it happen 🔥
He can play as a box to box CM and LB. If the amount is good and his willing to join our project bring him on.
Hope this is true
But, it actually would have made more sense if we had negotiated the sale of Jesus and Zinchenko together. Going back to Man city for another player of theirs for a buy, might not be easy as we think.
Ornstein is one of thr VERY few journos who writes from inside knowlefge and whose comments therefore attract widspread excitement, with justification.
As such, this rumour excites me and I HOPE AND PRAY it comes true.
Zinchenko is a proven TOP, TOP class player, well known to MA. If we can bring him to us it will mean a massive strengthening of our team.
Fingers crossed then with excitement, based entirely upon the Ornstein source of this story. If this comes true it will be, IMO, the best signing this summer so far.
Been hoping we sign him for day one!
Perfect cover for Tierney and when KT is fit then he can take Xhaka’s place next to Partey (if MA will drop his favourite and if Partey is still available as an Arsenal player)
Not to pre-judge anything that’s sub judice of course, but there’s a report on BBC that whoever was arrested over the allegations in North London has been released on police bail and since no charges have been brought yet, that person is now free to travel abroad with their club for now.
Sadly, that seems to fit the activities in pre-season. However, it’s not to say that even if it is our man, that charges will be brought. Not all allegations are true.
N.B. Just because those facts fit doesn’t mean it’s him of course.
I’m trying to tread carefully here since Pat, as site owner, will be concerned over what’s said about a case that’s not been brought against anyone, let alone proven, as yet.
I agree, that’s why I said “if”. No-one knows who it is, there’s just rumours at the moment.
Can I just add that he has been released without charge and allowed to leave the country…… even if it is Thomas that was spoken to, it does not make him guilty.