Ornstein confirms Arsenal “are still active in the market”

There is no doubt that Arsenal have made very many astute buys in the current transfer window, but the consensus amongst fans is that we are still in need of an added midfielder and of course our much-vaunted ‘mystery winger’, which is even more imperative now that it has been confirmed that Nicolas Pepe has gone on loan to Nice.

But do not despair yet, as the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein has confirmed that the Gunners are still intending more signings before the transfer window shuts in a few days time.

Ornstein told the Handbrake Off Podcast: “They are still active in the market – that’s in terms of a potential incoming and outgoings too. Incoming – we know Arsenal would like to bring in a wide player. Ideally, that player would be Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“He is now the recruitment priority for Arsenal. He’s a player that they’ve liked for a long time. Now is the time Mikel Arteta would like to move for him.

“There has been dialogue for more than a month between Arsenal and Jorge Mendes, his representative, who also plays a key part in operations at Wolves. Mendes has also been discussing it independently with Wolves.

“Wolves are insistent that they don’t expect him to leave before the deadline. If they are to sell, you suspect the price will be very high. But Arsenal are exploring this, however unlikely this may be.”

And even if the Neto signing is “unlikely”, I am sure that Arteta and Edu would have a backup plan in case it falls through, as the need is still there for extra cover, and preferably a winger that can score goals as well….

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…