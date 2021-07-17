Ornstein confirms Arsenal deal for Ben White is agreed with Brighton

Arsenal reach agreement for Ben White

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion regarding defender Ben White.

Arsenal’s interest in the 23-year-old was already reported by The Athletic last month. Now the negotiations have finally reached the intended destination.

The recent report further stated: The agreement is subject to a medical, with the fee understood to be in the region of £50 million.

Strengthening the right-side of the center back position was high on manager Mikel Arteta’s agenda, even though they boast one of the most coveted young defenders in William Saliba.

There was belief inside the club that the player who will tick their required boxes would come at a considerable price.

The Gunners explored the idea of signing either of Jules Kounde from Spanish side Sevilla or Edmond Tapsoba from Bayern Leverkusen. However, as soon as it became clear that it would not be probable to land either this summer, they moved in fast for White.

The former Leeds United man has been a subject of major interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and Arsenal’s quick pursue fielded them as frontrunners from early on.

Now the conclusion on the deal has been reached where the Brighton star will become the most expensive defender in the history of Arsenal Football Club.

Medicals are expected to take place after the defender completes his delayed vacations due to participation in the European Championships.

Although he didn’t make a single appearance in the tournament, his recent rise to prominence can continue further. It won’t be a surprise if he establishes himself as a regular in the England national team.

…

I am highly pleased about the news. Albert Sambi Lokonga will soon be announced and that makes our summer incomings count to three. But the work is far from over. Technical Director Edu has massive job in his hand, not just at the incomings front but the outgoings too.

There is no time to rest on the laurels, and the Gunners should move in for their next target as soon as possible.

Yash Bisht