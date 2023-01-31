Ornstein and the BBC confirms Arsenal deal for Chelsea stalwart

Everyone expects a few surprises on Deadline Day, but there are very few Arsenal fans that believed there was any truth in yesterday’s rumour that Mikel Arteta had made an offer to sign the 31 year-old Chelsea star Jorginho.
Considering Arsenal’s past dealings with Chelsea when they have bought older players that were surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, there will be a lot of dissention in the ranks of the Arsenal fans, especially after the bebacle with Willian when Arteta first arrived.
As for defenders, the Gunners also signed David Luiz, who, although an able servant, was very prone to serious mistakes that ultimately cost us points.
So now, according to the Arsenal transfer guru David Ornstein, not to mention the BBC as well,we are closing in on yet another Brazilian in the form of Jorginho, who is without doubt a highly decorated and respected player, and I am assuming that Arteta thinks he will be good enough to do the job until he can get his real targets to come and join his project..
This does have a whiff of a panic buy to me though, what do you think?
Jorghino is no Partey replacement. There will be another twist.
I hope so. It’s the only way this signing can surely make sense
Not my favourite but a no brainier and a very good backup player. His statistics is interesting.:
Over the past year, the Chelsea maestro has attempted 71.83 passes per 90, placing in the 94th percentile compared to other midfielders, completing 88.3% of these. His defensive acumen has also been exhibited, ranking in the 88th percentile for tackles completed per 90.
Has anyone heard any rumours about Sander Berge to Arsenal? Wouldn’t he be a better bet than this Chelsea pensioner?
Hard to say as I’ve not watched much of him – seems to be one of those that is seen as a genius by some, and a liability by others. He makes sense as a backup to partey – not as strong physically, but it’s definitely his position, and he should be able to slot in without too much issue. Could be what we need to get us through the season – I think it depends on his motivations for joining? Given our league position, I’d imagine he’d be up for winning something this year…
Will need a change in the way we play when he is in the team as he will slow us down. But not a disaster, relatively cheap, short contract and he does bring some attributes, just not the ones we have shown in the team this season. Better than no one? Maybe.
This is a well calculated move by Arsenal make no mistake about it. The priority now is the EPL, for me Jorginho ticks many boxes, highly experienced, proven winner and will not much time to adapt when needed. And mostly importantly it leaves Arsenal with time and money to invest in this position (for the future)in the summer (Rice preferably)
Time will tell but I think our recruitment has brilliant for me. He’s not an upgrade, that’s not why Arteta brought him but a backup.
A loan, yes but permanent signing??? Who is he an improvement on?Does this now mean we don’t need Caicedo/Onana/Douglas Luiz? This is a bad deal.
It means we will buy a world class midfielder next summer. We have probably not been able to recruit our main targets and Jorginho is a no brainier. He’s a backup player for Partey and an upgrade for Lokonga. Lokonga needs to play and he will hopefully go on loan.
Agree.
I can see the idea. He doesn’t fit our long term profile, but he can be as good a back-up as anyone else being mentioned.
In the summer, we can get the long term solution in the summer, if we haven’t wasted money on panic buys for 70-90m this window.
Absolutely, we are getting a proven PL player and don’t risk anything. There are more eggs in the basket and we will get a world class midfielder next summer 😉
A nice piece of business from Arsenal when we can’t get our main priorities. Arsenal seems to be among the best clubs to require players at the moment. We can probably expect a world class midfielder next summer. COYG
problem is we probably wont be in this position in the league next year, this is best chance we have of winning the league. they should have gone big and early in this window to get the players they will apparently get in the summer
He’s fine for the price, but he doesn’t fix our DM problem at all. I see him more as a Xhaka backup.
Well, he’s a backup player and his statistics is interesting.:
Arsenal is cheap. Either they find better scouts or they better have the money to pay for half baked players asking for the moon. We missed Mudryk and now Caicedo. Hopefully we have plans and enough resources to grind out the title. I wanted top 4, but no league title will not be good. It’s like a second best when we only need a few players to have a huge chance at winning the title. They should have paid the gazillion Brighton wanted. We got Trossard cheap and should throw the savings into the caicedo box. Arteta and hid team better win the title. Otherwise it will become almost there again. Not good.
not a fan of this signing…as others have said, seems a back up for xhaka, which i feel lokonga could have done, neither jorginho or lokonga can cover parteys role imo so still severly lacking. partey gets injured and see us dropping points
We need bodies, he’s Arsenal type of player barring his age.
Exactly what we need to finish this campaign , but there will be one final twist as this should not stop the Caicedo kid from coming.
Nice mix with both kid and youth, let Lonkango go now to speed up his development
Of all midfielders in this world, why Jorghinho, this must be a joke, not buying anybody will be far better than this guy…. Is this the surprise we have been waiting for? Haha, I can’t believe this!!!!!
Just wow 😲 Really? They had a whole month and this is it. Once again talk about putting your eggs in one basket. Come May if this works, l will be the first swallow humble pie.
Think back a few years when Arsenal were ahead and playing well at Xmas. Who did Wenger buy? An injured Kjallstrom who did not play for 2 or 3 months. So, Trossard and Jorghino are much better buys. Well done Arteta. Who knows, we might still buy Caicedo.