Ornstein confirms Arsenal going flat out for South American defender (plus video)

The Arsenal transfer rumours are flying in thick and fast at the moment. We are currently waiting for official confirmation of Matt Turner from New England Revolution and Fabio Vieira from Porto.
Gabriel Jesus is rumoured to be close to an agreement, and it would appear our South American contingent is going to increased once again by the addition of the Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. yet again, the LB/LCB is only 24 years old so is perfect for the project, and he comes with vast Eredvisie and Champions League experience, and plays for the Argentine national team.
He is mooted as the much-needed backup to Kieran Tierney, who misses half of every season, but can also play as DM or centre-back if needed. The perfect veratile player that Arteta likes to have around.
David Ornstein in the Athletic has revealed that Arsenal have already tried a bid of around €30million for the Argentina international, but it’s been turned down by Ajax, but the Gunners have not given up on making a deal just yet, especially as he would be an integral part of Arteta’s jigsaw next season.
Arsenal plan to push again with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez. He’s top target for Arsenal, as revealed by @David_Ornstein – Ajax turned down €30m opening bid as they really hope to keep Lisandro. ⚪️🔴 #AFC
…but been told main priority for Edu these days is Gabriel Jesus.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2022
Despite the rumours, I doubt very much that Tavares will be going out on loan, as we are likely to see him play in the Europa League to keep fit in case we get another glut of injuries during the campaign.
Check out Lisandro’s skills here…..
The Arsenal transfer window is shaping up nicely in my eyes….
——————————————————————
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
“the transfer window is shaping-up nicely in my eyes…”
spot on. agree 100%
all those doom laden fans who were moaning and groaning only a week ago can put away their suicide kits and buy an Arsenal shirt instead!!!
An excellent , versatile , left footer who is quick and has very good positional sense.At 5ft 9″ he does not have the physique of most centre backs in the Premier League but he would fit in very well as a left CB, or at LB or as a DM.Would be a very worthwhile acquisition.
Gabriel £27m
Saliba £27m
White £50m
Holding free
Lisandro around £35m
Mari £10m
Total about £150m
All defenders
Where is the CM we need?
Where is the CF we need?
We just spent €40m on Ødegaard’s position. We’re spending another €40m on another defender. While I don’t see these as bad acquisitions in any way, I do feel that a striker is more pressing. We don’t need a Gabriel Jesus (he’s shorter than Nketiah). We need someone tall and physical. Osimhen comes to mind. Unless there’s more money to spend than we can comprehend, I think we’re spending our budget on non-priority positions.