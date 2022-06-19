Ornstein confirms Arsenal going flat out for South American defender (plus video)

The Arsenal transfer rumours are flying in thick and fast at the moment. We are currently waiting for official confirmation of Matt Turner from New England Revolution and Fabio Vieira from Porto.

Gabriel Jesus is rumoured to be close to an agreement, and it would appear our South American contingent is going to increased once again by the addition of the Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. yet again, the LB/LCB is only 24 years old so is perfect for the project, and he comes with vast Eredvisie and Champions League experience, and plays for the Argentine national team.

He is mooted as the much-needed backup to Kieran Tierney, who misses half of every season, but can also play as DM or centre-back if needed. The perfect veratile player that Arteta likes to have around.

David Ornstein in the Athletic has revealed that Arsenal have already tried a bid of around €30million for the Argentina international, but it’s been turned down by Ajax, but the Gunners have not given up on making a deal just yet, especially as he would be an integral part of Arteta’s jigsaw next season.

Despite the rumours, I doubt very much that Tavares will be going out on loan, as we are likely to see him play in the Europa League to keep fit in case we get another glut of injuries during the campaign.

The Arsenal transfer window is shaping up nicely in my eyes….

