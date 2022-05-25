Ornstein confirms Arsenal have signed super bargain-priced Brazilian forward (plus video)

It has hardly been a well-kept secret that Arsenal have been trying to sign the young Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paolo, but the Brazilian sides club president Julio Casares has made it clear that they did not want him to leave and had tried everything to persuade him to stay. Casares said.: “He didn’t want to stay, we tried everything,”

“Even before the game against Racing, where he blew up, he didn’t want to stay. It was a contractual issue, that he had this condition.”

The youngster is so highly regarded in Brazil that it is no surprise that Edu knew all about him, and would jump at the chance to buy such a promising talent for the reported bargain price of just £2.5 million, according to David Ornstein in the Athletic.

There could hardly be a better place for a young Brazilian to come to in the Premier League with the amount of his countrymen we already have here, including the amazing Gabriel Martinelli who joined us (also at a bargain price of £6 million) when he was just turned 18 and is now an integral piece of Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.

There is some talk that Marquinhos may be sent out on loan to start with but surely it would be better for him to train with all our other Brazilians and learn the Arsenal Way before the club consider sending him off.

I have high hopes that Marquinhos can be just as successful as Martinelli in the future of Arteta’s youth revolution…

Have a look at his speed, confidence, dribbling skills and eye for a goal on this video, which looks to be very similar to Martinelli to me!

