Ornstein confirms Arsenal’s Turner having Forest medical today

Nottingham Forest have secured an agreement with Arsenal to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner, as reported by The Athletic. The 29-year-old USMNT international is expected to undergo a medical later today (Monday) to finalize the deal.

Turner’s potential move to Forest prompted Arsenal to pursue Brentford’s David Raya as his replacement. Talks between Arsenal and Brentford are ongoing, with an initial offer for the 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper being turned down.

🚨 OFFICIAL 🚨 Nottingham Forrest and #Arsenal have reached an agreement for GK Matt Turner 🧤 He will have his medical in Nottingham later today… 👋 [ @TheAthleticFC ] pic.twitter.com/kf4fnu4mjH — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) August 7, 2023

However, both clubs continue to negotiate, and a deal could be struck soon, especially considering Raya’s contract has only one year left.

Turner joined Arsenal from MLS side New England Revolution but has struggled for playing time since his arrival, making just seven appearances for the London side.

He is one of several players targeted by head-coach Steve Cooper to bolster their goalkeeping options following the end of Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas’ loan spells.

Nottingham Forest also remain keen on bringing Henderson back to the City Ground. Discussions with Manchester United are underway, with a loan-to-buy agreement being a potential solution.

🚨 Arsenal are working to finalise the acquisition of Brentford’s David Raya to replace Nottingham Forest-bound Matt Turner. An opening offer for Raya was turned down but discussions have continued as both clubs look to strike a deal. [@David_Ornstein] #afc pic.twitter.com/8qcbWHB1Ac — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 7, 2023

Aside from Turner, The Reds have shown interest in Wolves’ Jose Sa and New England Revolution’s Djordie Petrovic. Both offers for Petrovic, worth £6.3 million were rejected.

With Wayne Hennessey nursing an injury, Ethan Horvath, another USMNT international, has featured regularly in Forest’s pre-season following his loan spell at Luton Town last season.

The final fee that Forest are paying Arsenal is still unknown. But it is not believed to be in double digits (in millions). If that is the case, then it will be poor business from Arsenal.

Regardless, the Gunners are getting an exceptional keeper in place of Turner, which will certainly put a smirk on the face of manager Mikel Arteta.

Writer – Yash Bisht

