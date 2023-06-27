Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Ornstein confirms Man City have made official bid for Declan Rice (Rejected!)

So, the dreaded offer from Man City for Arsenal’s top transfer target Declan Rice has finally arrived, with Pep Guardiola’s side equalling our best offer so far.

The Arsenal transfer guru David Ornstein was first to reveal details of the deal when he tweeted….

so, now the ante has been upped and it is now Arsenal’s turn to stick or twist, or even better out-trump Guardiola!

These are terrible analogies, but it is definitely now going to turn into a game of poker and we will be watching to see who blinks first….

Of course this morning, we were guaranteed to get an update from Fabrizio Romano, and sure enough he has just tweeted this good news for the Gunners…..

So, boys and girls, it is time for us to get the popcorn out and watch the game from the stands. Are we all still hopeful that Declan Rice will a Gunner next season?

5 Comments

  1. What a time, we are battling city on d field and on transfer. And some people say this guy is nt that good, why is city in for him. Who say are not levelling up

  2. AND SO IT SEEMS THAT WEST HAM HAVE GOT THEIR WISH IN A BIDDING WAR. I don’t even know what to expect any longer.

  4. I thought our third bid had already been turned down?
    It also seems that city have received the assurances they were after about the player wanting to join them before they put in a bid.
    Not good news at all – but at least those who doubted DR ‘s pedigree will see that Pep regards him in the same way as Mikel.

  5. No way should Arsenal go anywhere near the 100 million figure. I dont think he is that good. Keep Partey and spend wisely.

