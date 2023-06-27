Ornstein confirms Man City have made official bid for Declan Rice (Rejected!)

So, the dreaded offer from Man City for Arsenal’s top transfer target Declan Rice has finally arrived, with Pep Guardiola’s side equalling our best offer so far.

The Arsenal transfer guru David Ornstein was first to reveal details of the deal when he tweeted….

so, now the ante has been upped and it is now Arsenal’s turn to stick or twist, or even better out-trump Guardiola!

These are terrible analogies, but it is definitely now going to turn into a game of poker and we will be watching to see who blinks first….

Of course this morning, we were guaranteed to get an update from Fabrizio Romano, and sure enough he has just tweeted this good news for the Gunners…..

West Ham have rejected Man City’s first official bid for Declan Rice worth £80m plus £10m add ons. 🚨🔵 #MCFC Arsenal will bid again, their third official proposal is expected soon after two bids rejected, last one was £75m plus £15m. ⚪️🔴 #AFC West Ham want £100m fee. pic.twitter.com/CWTggCdBUI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

So, boys and girls, it is time for us to get the popcorn out and watch the game from the stands. Are we all still hopeful that Declan Rice will a Gunner next season?

