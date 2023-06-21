Ornstein: Arsenal are “close to agreement” on Havertz deal and crazy stat on his Chelsea history

So this looks like we approaching the “done deal” status of Kai Havertz’s move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal.

The ‘Arsenal oracle’ David Ornstein has just given us the lowdown on the latest news in a tweet just an hour ago…

And an interesting fact has been unveiled with the history records that Havertz has had a goal or assist against all of the Big 6 teams, apart from Arsenal – His next club!

Goals and assists against Arsenal? Kai Havertz has never done it. And hopefully, he’s about to sign for the only team he’s never managed to “hurt” since the Big 6, never registering a goal against them!

A “breather” from his move to Arsenal is rumored to be Kai Havertz, who has found everything with the “gunners” and Chelsea are expected to give the “green light” for 65 million for his move to the “Emirates ».

It is even rumored that the desire of the same footballer has played a pivotal role, with Havertz and Arsenal being connected in a… oxymoronic way. What do we mean by this?

Mikel Arteta’s team is the only one that is part of the Big 6 and has never seen the German participate in a goal against them. Either indirectly or directly. In fact, Havertz has not managed to score against Arsenal, a fact that is also confirmed by his final passes, and he has also never handed out an assist against them!

The same is of course not the case with the rest of the Big 6 teams. More than any other, Havertz has faced Manchester City, having scored twice without providing an assist.

He has scored one goal against Liverpool and Tottenham, also without registering a final pass, while in the three times he has faced Manchester United, he has one assist, last season, in the 1-1 draw between the two teams, in the 37th competition.

Therefore, Arsenal is the only Big 6 team that has not been “hurt” by him! Never. And this, completely coincidentally, is probably the next team of his career.

Opponent Appearances Goals Assists Manchester City 8 2 – Liverpool 6 1 – Tottenham 6 1 – Arsenal 6 – – Manchester United 3 – 1

Dimitris Manakos

————————————