Ornstein: Arsenal are “close to agreement” on Havertz deal and crazy stat on his Chelsea history

So this looks like we approaching the “done deal” status of Kai Havertz’s move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal.
The ‘Arsenal oracle’ David Ornstein has just given us the lowdown on the latest news in a tweet just an hour ago…
And an interesting fact has been unveiled with the history records that Havertz has had a goal or assist against all of the Big 6 teams, apart from Arsenal – His next club!
Goals and assists against Arsenal? Kai Havertz has never done it. And hopefully, he’s about to sign for the only team he’s never managed to “hurt” since the Big 6, never registering a goal against them!
A “breather” from his move to Arsenal is rumored to be Kai Havertz, who has found everything with the “gunners” and Chelsea are expected to give the “green light” for 65 million for his move to the “Emirates ».
It is even rumored that the desire of the same footballer has played a pivotal role, with Havertz and Arsenal being connected in a… oxymoronic way. What do we mean by this?
Mikel Arteta’s team is the only one that is part of the Big 6 and has never seen the German participate in a goal against them. Either indirectly or directly. In fact, Havertz has not managed to score against Arsenal, a fact that is also confirmed by his final passes, and he has also never handed out an assist against them!
The same is of course not the case with the rest of the Big 6 teams. More than any other, Havertz has faced Manchester City, having scored twice without providing an assist.
He has scored one goal against Liverpool and Tottenham, also without registering a final pass, while in the three times he has faced Manchester United, he has one assist, last season, in the 1-1 draw between the two teams, in the 37th competition.
Therefore, Arsenal is the only Big 6 team that has not been “hurt” by him! Never. And this, completely coincidentally, is probably the next team of his career.
|
Opponent
|
Appearances
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Manchester City
|
8
|
2
|
–
|
Liverpool
|
6
|
1
|
–
|
Tottenham
|
6
|
1
|
–
|
Arsenal
|
6
|
–
|
–
|
Manchester United
|
3
|
–
|
1
Dimitris Manakos
————————————
EXCLUSIVE – First ever picture of Rice in an Arsenal shirt!!!! pic.twitter.com/EAp3LbXxrc
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) June 21, 2023
Based on those stats, some analyses and his role in his recent club/ international matches, it would be interesting to see if he plays in Xhaka’s position
If he plays false-nine, he’d likely interchange his position with Saka and open the left wing space for Martinelli/ Jesus
Dam that’s some pretty impressive stats .
Can only hope he turns out to be another salah or KDB
Or a combination of both😏
I have faith in Arteta and I believe that it’s Arteta who has pushed for this move I hope that the fans can be like last season and really get behind the young German. Fans were terrific last season and it coincided with a great start to the season. It’s about turning Havertz’s super technical ability into him being a great team player and pushing him into having hunger a bit of fight in his game fans can help with that
Sorry, was we supposed to loose our minds with these stats?
29 appearances with 4 goals and 1 assist and plays as a 10 or 9 for the chavs?
Well, that was underwhelming.
To be clear, I don’t want another Chelsea reject near our club. But if he does come, I will support him with all I have. I just see this as a waste…maybe a Willian 2.0. And I dear for Smith Rowe
Thankfully, our Manager will not be influenced by the derogatory rantings of fans who are unable to appreciate the undoubted talents of a young German international regardless of the Club he currently represents.
He can’t be worse than William totally impossible there is a lot of talent in this player believe Arteta can get the best out of him by playing him in his best position!