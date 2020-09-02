Ornstein confirms that Arsenal are in “dialogue” to sell Bellerin to PSG

I think that there will be division amongst Arsenal fans over whether we should be selling our long-serving wing-back Hector Bellerin or not, but according to the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein, it is looking like a real possibility right now.

Here is his tweet from last night….

PSG approach Arsenal to sign Hector Bellerin & clubs now in dialogue. #AFC would like to keep him but will sell for right price. 25yo open to new challenge if deal struck. Could provide vital cash for targets. Details + Ceballos, AMN & more @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/pvg1QeLydS — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2020

The Gunners have been busy in the transfer market regarding incoming players, but it is clear that we will now have to raise cash before we can consider buying any big-money targets, and Bellerin is an obvious choice to bring in a reasonable fee, especially when it is mega-rich PSG that come calling.

It has previously been reported in the Telegraph that the fashion conscious Bellerin is open to a new challenge, and it seems obvious he would relish a chance to move to ultra-chic Paris if the opportunity comes to fruition.

It will certainly be interesting to see how much we could raise for Bellerin, and just as interesting will be who Arteta replaces him with in the starting line-up. Is Cedric Soares our only other designated right-back? Or can Arteta persuade Maitland-Niles to take the space permanently?