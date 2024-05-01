Ornstein confirms that Arsenal have offered a new contract to Jorginho – Partey to depart?

Jorginho looks set to sign a new contract

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic, who rarely misses, Arsenal’s midfielder Jorginho is looking set to sign a new contract with the club. Jorginho joined Arsenal from rival club Chelsea for 12 Million pounds in January of last year and signed a 18 month contract with the option to extend a further year.

🚨 EXCL: Arsenal offer Jorginho new contract & midfielder expected to sign it. Existing terms run until June with option for another year, but fresh deal rewards 32yo’s importance to #AFC

➕ Edu & Ayto make Saudi Arabia trip (no players / deals discussed) https://t.co/tloSTwOWnB — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 30, 2024

Jorginho has become a vital part of this Arsenal squad since joining the club and although he hasn’t been a consistent starter for the Gunners, when he has played he’s been crucial to our success. Becoming a trusted member of the club and a player that Mikel Arteta seems to look to when he needs a bit more stability and experience.

Jorginho has given us another level of security in the middle and against big teams that like to overload the midfield and try play through a press, Jorginho has been the perfect addition to Arteta’s system and with his level of experience and skill, he’s been able to give our midfield another level of depth and stability.

Jorginho not only plays the defensive midfielder role well, but his work off the ball is great. He creates spaces for his teammates to pass and run into and makes our midfield look a lot more fluid. Pairing up with Declan Rice, Jorginho seems to bring the best out of him and allows him to be able to play as more of a box to box midfielder, allowing more space for Rice to work with and makes our midfield tick.

It does leave questions as to what will happen with the rest of the midfield in the summer, Thomas Partey, (who has suffered this season from multiple injury setbacks) contract ends in the summer of 2025, so it does leave the question as to where he will be next season and if Arsenal might look to sell him while we can.

But all in all, personally I think tieing a player like Jorginho down, who is clearly happy at the club, it’s definitely the right move for the squad and the club as a whole. He brings a level of experience to a relatively inexperienced team and puts out 100% while he’s on the pitch. For an older player he still seems to be improving and Arsenal looks like a good place he can continue to call his home.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae