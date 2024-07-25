Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Ornstein confirms that Fulham are “close to reaching agreement” in the race for Emile Smith-Rowe

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is reportedly nearing a move to Fulham after being left out of our friendly against Bournemouth last night in Los Angeles. Reports were saying that the Cottagers are close to securing the 23-year-old midfielder for £35 million.

The Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta earlier confirmed that Smith Rowe’s omission was due to ongoing transfer discussions, when he said:  “There are things happening in the background at the moment and we decided the best thing to do was keep him away from the game today.”

But now that has been (practically) confirmed by the respected Arsenal guru David Ornstein, who tweeted….

Smith Rowe, who has faced injury challenges and limited playtime, has made just three Premier League starts since August 2022. Despite his early promise, including 12 goals in 53 league appearances during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, injuries have hindered his progress. Last season, he played only 346 minutes in the Premier League, with a knee injury sidelining him for six weeks in October.

Fulham, having had a £30 million bid rejected, returned with a £35 million offer including add-ons, aiming to surpass their previous record transfer of £27 million for Jean Michaël Seri in 2018. If finalized, the deal would be a significant profit for Arsenal, as Smith Rowe is an academy product, and would match their record sale of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Smith Rowe has won three senior England caps and was part of the squad that won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship last summer. His potential move marks a pivotal moment for both clubs and a new chapter in his career. Arsenal fans will find it a bittersweet moment, seeing a homegrown talent depart and a lifelong Gooner having to moce away.

Hopefully we will add a buyback clause if possible….

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link
More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Gunner urges Arsenal to go for “someone like Toney” as Havertz’s backup
Signing experienced players now will help Arsenal’s youngsters develop into future first teamers
Could the Womens Golden Boot battle between Miedema and Caldentey decide who wins the WSL?
Posted by

Tags David Ornstein Smith-Rowe

7 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Good news. Arsenal needs to start selling and quickly as the clock is ticking in the summer window. Let’s hope it all goes through smoothly and, assuming it does, wish ESR well at Fulham.

    Reply

  2. Palace may have been able to do a swap deal, but Palace were to heavy in their players prices and too frugal in their estimation of ESR.
    You snooze you loose Palace.
    Fulham may also be looking at another Arsenal player to buy, I know who it is, but I bet you don’t, any guesses?
    LoL.

    Reply

  3. I’d be surprised if this deal materialise. Like Nelson and Nketiah i expect him to stay, he can be very useful to our team.

    Reply

  4. Hate to see such a young talent moved on, but if he doesn’t fit into the managers plans, then so be it.
    I know he will receive a great reception when he returns as an opponent and I wish him every success in the future.
    He’s Arsenal through and through!!

    Reply

  5. OT, I don’t like this “loan with obligation to buy” bla bla I’m reading about Reiss Nelson and Leicester City. I’d prefer a straight purchase deal. What if Leicester fail to survive the PL and get relegated?
    And such a prospect is not far=fetched by any stretch of imagination

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors