Ornstein confirms that Mudryk is still Arsenal’s top target in January

I think that every single Arsenal fan in the world right now if fully aware that Mikel Arteta is very keen on bringing Mykhalo Mudryk to the Emirates from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Equally, the player himself has made numerous overtures towards the Gunners, and seems to be in a long running feud with his club over the price of the transfer fee.

With Shakhtar apparently wanting 100m for the best player to ever appear for the club, there was a new doubt that Arsenal would be able to negotiate a reasonable fee for the 22 year-old, despite Mudryk’s desire to come to the Premier Lwague.

But, we can all now be reassured that there is still room to negotiate, as the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein has just released this tweet a few hours ago….

This is definitely this year’s longest running Arsenal transfer saga and it reminds me a bit of Arsenal’s chase of Gabriel Jesus, which lasted a good few months before he finally arrived in the summer.

Hopefully we will have the same happy outcome that we had with Jesus…

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Dubai, Jesus’ injury and some thoughts on incoming transfers

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids