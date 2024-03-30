Ornstein discounts Amadou Onana from Arsenal transfer wish list

According to the Arsenal transfer expertDavid Ornstein, Martin Zubimendi is more likely to join Arsenal this summer than Amadou Onana.

Some Arsenal fans anticipate a busy summer transfer window, with agreements to propel the squad to the next level. Mikel Arteta is particularly interested in closing a deal for a quality midfielder.

The Arsenal midfield has been decent, with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice particularly impressive. However, there’s another midfield slot there for the taking. Mikel Arteta wants to sign the third midfielder to ideally join and take that spot.

According to Ornstein, the Gunners are still unsure whether to sign a No. 6 or a No. 8 midfielder.

If they want to sign a No. 6, Martin Zubimendi is the player Arteta reportedly wants, but if they want a No. 8, there are several other choices. Interestingly, Amadou Onana, who has been widely linked with an Emirates switch, is no longer a player the Gunners are likely to be following, and they are certainly not willing to pay £50 million or more for his services. As Ornstein said, “I’m sure there is some appreciation for Onana at Arsenal and elsewhere, but I’m not sure he fits their profile or price bracket.

“In the number 6 role, we know Arteta likes Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi (and there will be others). If it’s a No. 8, they go for it; there will be multiple options as well. I don’t really see this one happening.”

Zubimendi fans at Arsenal must be overjoyed with the news that he is Arteta’s ideal signing. Being available for £51 million (his release clause), Arsenal can pull off that deal if, hopefully, this time the player agrees to the transfer.

It’s shocking that Onana isn’t of interest to Arsenal’s decision-makers, but the Gooners have to trust them; they know best.

Darren N

