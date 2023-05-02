Ornstein drops the bombshell that Charlie Patino will be sold by Arsenal this summer

Arsenal have been producing highly skilful youngsters at their Hale End Academy lately, and many of them are fully expected to become future Emirates stars, but it now looks like Arteta has nearly assembled his perfect squad that will keep the success of the club guaranteed for the forseeable future, which will make our up-and-coming youngsters re-assess where they could play first team football themselves.

One youngster that Arteta had very high hopes for the future was the midfielder Charlie Patino, who has is now reportedly to be leaving the club permanently this summer, according to David Ornstein, the Arsenal journalist for The Athletic.

Ornstein shared this update on Twitter, coinciding with the approach of the summer transfer window……

🚨 EXCL: Charlie Patino set to leave Arsenal permanently this summer. 19yo wants regular 1st team action; unlikely for now + prefers not to exit #AFC on loan again. Club receptive & ready to help facilitate, as interest builds from UK/abroad

Patino, who was extremely impressive on loan at Blackpool in the Championship, with the Seasiders and their fans very keen to keep him. It seems he has persuaded the Gunners to let him pursue his career elsewhere, maybe back in Blackpool.

Earlier in the season, there was a lot of speculation about whether Patino would sign a new deal with the club. Although he signed a contract extension until 2025, he has reportedly decided to leave anyway. Ornstein’s report also revealed that Arsenal is ready to assist Patino in finding his next club, indicating that the decision to let him go may be amicable.

It is worth noting that Patino is only 19 years old, and his potential is considered “out of this world.” Nevertheless, it appears that Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, is not willing to go to great lengths to keep him at the club. Ultimately, it is possible that both parties recognize that his departure is in everyone’s best interests, and Arsenal wants to see Patino succeed in his future endeavors.

Good luck to him I say….

