David Ornstein finally confirms full agreement in place for Jurrien Timber

It looks like we could be having a double unveiling as the Arsenal guru David Ornstein has now confirmed that, despite the usual delays, the transfer of Jurrien Timer to Arsenal is now fully agreed.
Despite being at a tender age, the 21-year-old has exhibited exceptional leadership qualities for Ajax and boasts an impressive wealth of experience in top-level European competitions, along with 15 international caps. Timber primarily operates as a center-back, but has also showcased his skills as a right-back and defensive midfielder on certain occasions, which is the most important thing for Mikel Arteta.
Renowned as a quintessential modern center-back, he possesses remarkable ball-handling abilities, a wide passing range, and the capacity to swiftly advance the ball from the defensive line. Consequently, numerous European clubs have been closely monitoring the talented native of Utrecht for a long time, but it is Arsenal that has managed to persuade him to join.
Welcome to Arsenal Jurrien!
It’d be interesting to see whether White and Timber will play together or one of them will play in the cup competitions. I also saw Holding in the latest training photos
I believe Gabriel Magalhães should start worrying about his position in the team. White and Timber will make our defence better together and separately. Timber is a versatile player just what Arteta prefers.
This has been an excellent window for the Gunners with regards to the oncoming players. Now we need to finish it off with selling well. I still think, Edu will try to bring in some younger unknown and hungry players, maybe one or two.
I think our squad is almost complete, Jesus is gonna prove people that he can get 25+ goals with a fully fit season.
If we keep Partey, i’d say our squad is in good shape. Though i’m not as optimistic as you with regards to Jesus. Still think we need a killer foward
I think they will play together in an inverted RB formation. White will start in the CB position bt move to the right side when Timber floates into midfield. Simmilar to what Gabriel does when Zinchenko steps into midfield.
Our back 4 would be:
Timber White Saliba *Tierney/Kiwior
Im nt sure if Tierney will stay hence the asterisk.
*IF we can get Jeremie Frimpong as well we’ll have one of the most deadliest attacking rights in the world. With Saka and Frimpong we would be unbelievable.
*Right wings, not rights. Sorry
11 goals 7 assists in 32 games, his 1st season with us, injuries too. I mean you people don’t credit where it’s due. His all-round play is is really good.
This guy will prove a lot wrong this season trust me
