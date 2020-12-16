Ornstein gives Arsenal fans hope that Szoboszlai is still a target

There have been many rumours linking Arsenal with the Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai since the summer, but recently those rumours have been surpassed by many German and English outlets saying that the Hungarian international is actually set to join RB Leipzig in the transfer window on a 5-year deal at a reasonable price of €25m (£22.9m).
But that reported deal is yet to be officially announced, and the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein is unaware that it is in the pipeline, and says that Arsenal are still in the race for the 20 year-old.
Ornstein said in the Ornstein and Chapman podcast: “There have been reports that he has opted to join RB Leipzig, which wouldn’t surprise anybody given the path from Salzburg to Leipzig.
“But personally, I’ve not heard that, and very recently, I’ve heard that Arsenal still are interested in him, but they do have reservations, which is understandable for a player of his age and stage of development.”
So could we still be in with a chance. Szoboszlai has been moted as Arsenal’s main target after the Aouar deal fell through in the summer, and with Arsenal desperately in need of a new creative midfielder, surely it is worth taking a chance on matching Salazburg’s release clause as soon as possible?
Szoboszlai has already managed to score 8 goals and provide 10 assists for Salzburg so far this season, so he surely must be better than anyone we have at the moment…
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Would be a huge signing for us but I doubt we will get him.
I think the club and Manager are overly cautious when it comes to young players, look at Saliba.
And then you look at Chelsea with Havertz, Pulisic and Werner, all young players brought in and just played, yes they will make mistakes, they are still learning their game but if they have the talent they will come good given time.
No more of this sign a great young player and loan him out BS, just sign them and play them!
I cant see us signing DS, I wish we would as I really do believe he is top draw!