Ornstein insists Arsenal will not give up on Vlahovic deal

David Ornstein insists that Arsenal are not ‘going to turn their back on’ a deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic this month, despite contrasting reports surrounding the signing.

Fiorentina appear to be willing to agree on a deal with the Gunners, but they claim that his agents are refusing to negotiate.

We remain keen on finding a way to make this happen this month however, with question marks over the futures of all three current senior options, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah into the final six months of his contract, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s squad role under question, as well as rumours of heart lesions since he contracted Coronavirus whilst on international duty with Gabon.

With all this in mind, it will be pleasing to realise that we will not be giving up on such a deal to sign a top striker, especially when we have so much uncertainty surrounding our current crop.

“It’s a really delicate situation,” Ornstein told his YouTube followers. “With quite a few days in the window left to go, I don’t think it’s one that Arsenal are going to turn their back on. It’s one which Arsenal will need to lean on their ownership for support with (financially) but we saw that with Thomas Partey, for example.

“But when you speak to people around the game, the sort of numbers being touted for Vlahovic are not ridiculous for a player in that position. I find it quite fascinating that Arsenal are prepared to mix it in that market.”

While I have every hope that we can make this deal, I hope that all our eggs are in just the one basket, as we could really do with bringing in a first-team option up front this month.

While Vlahovic remains my first choice, the negative reports have built up plenty of doubt that we have any chance of making this happen in the current window, but there is still over a week left to negotiate for either the Serbian or possibly an alternative.

Could our chase of Vlahovic prevent us from signing a striker this month? Are there no other reasonable candidates to improve our current options?

Patrick

Watch Mikel Arteta talk about Arsenal v Burnley and the pressure on the race for Top Four