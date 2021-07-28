Ornstein promises Arsenal fans many more transfer deals (not Maddison)

The greatest Arsenal oracle around at the moment is the Athletic’s David Ornstein, and he usually seems to be the most knowledgable journalist when it comes to Arsenal transfers every summer.

The Gunners have signed the promising looking pair of 21 year-olds, Lokonga and Tavares, and we have been promised the imminent arrival of Ben White from Brighton.

Understandably, Arsenal fans worry that this could be the end of our transfer business, but Ornstein assures us that we still have a busy time to come ahead. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “It’s going to be busy at Arsenal until the end of the transfer window.

“They’re still looking for a goalkeeper [and] a number 10 player. We’ve talked many times about Martin Odegaard…

“There have been rumours around James Maddison. That’s [not] one I can see developing. It would be a huge stretch of Arsenal’s finances. I don’t think it’s realistic with Smith Rowe signing a new contract.

“There is reported interested on The Athletic in [Tammy] Abraham from Chelsea as a potential loan option. I don’t know if that would need a departure to facilitate.

“They might need a new right-back if Hector Bellerin leaves. There is [also] an interest in a deep-lying midfield like Ruben Neves like a lot of us have reported.”

So, it seems like there is stoill lots for Arsenal fans to look forward to, but with just two weeks until the Gunners play their season opener, we could see our preparations disruped while waiting for new arrivals.

Fingers crossed we will see some more business very shorthy…