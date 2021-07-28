Ornstein promises Arsenal fans many more transfer deals (not Maddison)

The greatest Arsenal oracle around at the moment is the Athletic’s David Ornstein, and he usually seems to be the most knowledgable journalist when it comes to Arsenal transfers every summer.
The Gunners have signed the promising looking pair of 21 year-olds, Lokonga and Tavares, and we have been promised the imminent arrival of Ben White from Brighton.
Understandably, Arsenal fans worry that this could be the end of our transfer business, but Ornstein assures us that we still have a busy time to come ahead. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “It’s going to be busy at Arsenal until the end of the transfer window.
“They’re still looking for a goalkeeper [and] a number 10 player. We’ve talked many times about Martin Odegaard…
“There have been rumours around James Maddison. That’s [not] one I can see developing. It would be a huge stretch of Arsenal’s finances. I don’t think it’s realistic with Smith Rowe signing a new contract.
“There is reported interested on The Athletic in [Tammy] Abraham from Chelsea as a potential loan option. I don’t know if that would need a departure to facilitate.
“They might need a new right-back if Hector Bellerin leaves. There is [also] an interest in a deep-lying midfield like Ruben Neves like a lot of us have reported.”
So, it seems like there is stoill lots for Arsenal fans to look forward to, but with just two weeks until the Gunners play their season opener, we could see our preparations disruped while waiting for new arrivals.
Fingers crossed we will see some more business very shorthy…
Wow! Some real specifics from Ornstein then. NOT! Who could have guessed we were linked to his “surprising” new names. Some oracle then. NOT!
To be serious, I agree that Ornstein is generally in the know but this whole article says nothing at all, as neither has Ornstein on this occasion.
Which means there is no story, though as so often on JA, one was created out of nothing !
I, Like many others believe Ornstein is drip fed information by people inside the club.
The very fact he says anything Arsenal wise is news worthy because it is usually what the club want us fans to hear. Now whether that is good or bad is another debate entirely.
Every site is like this, piggybacking off each other and not actually saying anything. Arsenal ‘could, ‘might’, are ‘interested’. It’s extremely lazy journalism if you can call it that at all!
Ornstein says
“Arsenal might sign one or two of the 276 players we have being “linked” to.”
Really? He is a genius…not.
You sure his name is not Ornstein but Einstein?
Well here are some of my amazing predictions.
Arsenal will sign some players .
Arsenal will loan some players.
Arsenal will sell some players.
Here are some more incredible predictions.
Arsenal will win some games.
Arsenal wll draw some games.
Arsenal will lose some games.
And the clincher.
Arsenal will finish somewhere between
1st and 15th .
Bet nobody predicted that.
At least you’re not predicting life in the Championship like some, fairfan
I think we have got our own Ornstein on JA😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
spurs in for Rambo😱
OT.. Apparently we’re playing Walford today at Colney…