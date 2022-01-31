Ornstein provides Deadline Day update on Arsenal strikers

So Deadline Day has finally arrived and Arsenal fans are feeling decidedly underwhelmed by Mikel Arteta’s transfers deals, well to be fair, there hasn’t been any new arrivals at all so far with just 12 hours to go!

There has apparently been a late bid from Crystal Palace (again) and Newcastle, but, just like the summer it would appear that Eddie is determined to leave on a free transfer and it looks like Arteta is going to need Nketiah to cover for injuries for the rest of the season anyway if our other striker deal comes true.

But the big story today (in fact the only story in my eyes) is the possibility of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making his long-wished move to Barcelona. So this morning’s update from David Ornstein tells us that that deal is still in discussion…

Well, I can admit that I was pretty certain that Nketiah would not be going anywhere, as I have a sneaking suspicion that the youngster has had a secret agreement with someone since last summer with a promise of a massive signing on fee. But I doubt that it would be a big team as I honestly don’t think he can handle scoring regularly at a top level team, but if his new boss sets the team up to target Eddie in the box he may come good one day.

But Aubameyang, I simply don’t understand how it all went so bad so quickly. I’m sure it will all come out in the futture (All or Nothing?) and I can’t wait to find out!

Dan Smith – Do Arsenal need to buy a striker for a chance of the Top Four?