Ornstein reveals Arsenal’s top midfield target

Arsenal make decision on new midfield signing

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is at the top of Arsenal’s list for the number eight position.

With Elneny’s and Granit Xhaka’s long term future under doubt, central midfield is one of the priority positions for the Gunners in the upcoming transfer window.

Several names have been linked to the North London outfit in the past few months. However, Tielemans currently holds the strongest appeal to the hierarchy at London Colney.

🚨 EXCL: Arsenal have opened talks over a new contract for Mohamed Elneny. Current terms ending but club value 29yo & want him to stay. Meanwhile #AFC decision makers all keen to sign Youri Tielemans + agent dialogue encouraging so far @TheAthleticUK #LCFC https://t.co/tx8kUxjLkF — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 9, 2022

With only 12 months’ left on his deal at the King Power Stadium, the Belgian international will be allowed to leave for a lower price.

And Arsenal are ready to pounce on the opportunity. In his report in The Athletic, Ornstein wrote, “Arsenal’s key decision-makers are thought to be in favour of acquiring the former Monaco midfielder, and dialogue with his representatives is said to have offered cause for encouragement.”

That would be music to the ears of the club’s faithful who would jump on the chance to see Tielemans in the iconic red and white jersey.

There are three top clubs interested in Youri Tielemans, he’s gonna leave Leicester after new deal turned down months ago. Arsenal are discussing Tielemans internally since January. ⭐️🇧🇪 #AFC He’s considered one of best options in the list, still nothing agreed. UCL will be key. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2022

The 25-year-old has made 154 appearances for the Foxes since his £35m move from French side Monaco in the summer of 2019.

Since his switch to England, he has scored 24 goals and assisted 23 times. Which is an impressive number considering the fact that he plays as a central midfielder for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

A midfield pivot of Thomas Partey and Tielemans already makes me feel excited. A world class striker with Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Partey and Tielemans operating behind him already makes my mouth drool.

I just cannot wait to see the new Arsenal. Hopefully, it will be in the Champions League.

Yash Bisht