Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Ornstein reveals Arsenal’s top midfield target

Arsenal make decision on new midfield signing

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is at the top of Arsenal’s list for the number eight position.

With Elneny’s and Granit Xhaka’s long term future under doubt, central midfield is one of the priority positions for the Gunners in the upcoming transfer window.

Several names have been linked to the North London outfit in the past few months. However, Tielemans currently holds the strongest appeal to the hierarchy at London Colney.

With only 12 months’ left on his deal at the King Power Stadium, the Belgian international will be allowed to leave for a lower price.

And Arsenal are ready to pounce on the opportunity. In his report in The Athletic, Ornstein wrote, “Arsenal’s key decision-makers are thought to be in favour of acquiring the former Monaco midfielder, and dialogue with his representatives is said to have offered cause for encouragement.”

That would be music to the ears of the club’s faithful who would jump on the chance to see Tielemans in the iconic red and white jersey.

The 25-year-old has made 154 appearances for the Foxes since his £35m move from French side Monaco in the summer of 2019.

Since his switch to England, he has scored 24 goals and assisted 23 times. Which is an impressive number considering the fact that he plays as a central midfielder for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

A midfield pivot of Thomas Partey and Tielemans already makes me feel excited. A world class striker with Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Partey and Tielemans operating behind him already makes my mouth drool.

I just cannot wait to see the new Arsenal. Hopefully, it will be in the Champions League.

Yash Bisht

Posted by

Tags Tielemans

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Tielemans would be an excellent buy but I feel CL football will be necessary to clinch the deal as there are many clubs vying for his signature. He is good at dribbling, through passing, breaking low blocks and also great at taking free kicks and in the Belgium national team he has the company and advise of the best midfielder in the world in Kevin deBruyne.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs