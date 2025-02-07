Ornstein reveals Arteta is obsessed with signing the ‘best striker in world football’

David Ornstein has revealed that there is one striker Mikel Arteta is particularly keen to sign as he looks to strengthen his squad at the Emirates. Arsenal remain in the market for a top-class forward, acknowledging that Kai Havertz is not the long-term solution to their striking needs.

For now, Arteta continues to trust the German to lead the line, but there is a growing recognition that without a prolific centre-forward, the team may struggle to reach the next level. Arsenal’s attacking play has been impressive in many aspects, but the lack of a clinical striker has hindered their ability to convert chances into goals consistently.

Over the last two seasons, several high-profile forwards have been linked with a move to the club, with the Gunners making unsuccessful attempts to sign one. In the last transfer window, they made an approach for Ollie Watkins, but their bid failed to convince Aston Villa to sell the England international. With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal are expected to try again, this time targeting another top-class option.

However, Watkins does not appear to be Arteta’s first-choice signing for the position. According to Ornstein, the player at the top of the Arsenal manager’s list is Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak. The Swedish forward has been in outstanding form for Newcastle, attracting interest from several top clubs, and Arteta views him as the ideal fit for Arsenal’s system.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Ornstein said:

“There’s no doubt that he [Isak] is the player that Mikel Arteta has at the top of his list, if he was to sign a striker.

“He’s seen as perfect for Arsenal’s system and everything he offers, but Newcastle fans will hate hearing that, because they’ve got him under contract for a few years.

“Isak is the best striker in world football right now, it would seem. That’s why Mikel Arteta has him as his top target.

“Whether he’ll be able to get him, I’ve got no idea. And Newcastle certainly don’t want to see him go. They want to see him sign a new contract.”

A proven goalscorer is crucial if Arsenal are to challenge for major honours, and Isak could be the perfect solution. However, prising him away from Newcastle will be a difficult task, given his importance to their squad and the club’s determination to keep him.