Ornstein reveals asking price for Arsenal target

David Ornstein has told Arsenal that it will cost them £30 million to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

The Gunners have made the England international a new transfer target as they look to bolster their options in that position.

Bernd Leno has been inconsistent for the Gunners in the last year and his long-term future is likely away from the club.

Arsenal is desperate to become a top club again and the Gunners want to sign quality players who can help them achieve that.

Ramsdale has been relegated from the Premier League in the last two seasons, but he is one of the best goalkeepers in England.

He is now set to leave Sheffield United after their relegation from the English top flight.

However, any club that eventually signs him will pay top dollar even if it’s Arsenal.

Ornstein was speaking about his future transfer recently and claimed that the Blades will ask for £30 million, but he insists that signing him would be a good piece of business by the Gunners.

“I think Sheffield United want around £30 million,” Ornstein told Sky Sports. “There will be a little bit of a reluctance, from Arsenal’s perspective, to stretch that far.

“However, he is clearly their number one target, he’s 23-years-old. If you look at his performances, if you speak to people who know goalkeeping… they speak very highly of him”

“I think it would be a welcome signing from a footballing and a character point of view – he’s home-grown as well.

“There’s an alternative option Arsenal could go with as well in Sam Johnstone. But he’s older at 28-year-old – although the fee would be much lower.

“Bernd Leno is under contract until 2023. Whether he wants to leave or not, I’m not sure there’s a market there. I think this would be to compete with Leno, before a potential departure in one or two year’s time.”