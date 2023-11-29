Ornstein reveals where Arteta wants to use Kai Havertz on the field

Mikel Arteta has not given up on Kai Havertz being Granit Xhaka’s replacement in his midfield.

Playing the left-sided No. 8 role, Xhaka revolutionized Arsenal’s midfield while influencing the attack. Many weren’t sure he should have been allowed to leave in the summer, but he left. Havertz was signed to replace him, but the German hasn’t lived up to the expectations of his signing.

That has seen Arsenal struggle to replace Xhaka. That said, David Ornstein says Mikel Arteta has always appreciated Havertz as a footballer, eyeing him since his Leverkusen days. He expects him to, in the end, master his role as the left-sided No. 8.

Ornstein said so, hinting at the ex-Chelsea man’s style of play and favorite position, saying it is attacking, linking up with the striker.

Havertz had a brilliant cameo in Arsenal’s clash with Brentford when he came on and scored the winner. The hope is that the cameo will be his confidence booster and he will find his magic and come big for the Gunners in the left-sided No. 8 role.

