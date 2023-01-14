Ornstein says “done deal” on Mudryk move – But he’s not signed for Chelsea yet, so……

I am completely and utterly flabberghasted by the latest news on Mykhailo Mudryk, with David Ornstein saying that Chelsea have managed to hijack Arsenal’s long-standing negotiations with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk’s signature.
I simply cannot believe that Mudryk himself would agree to go to the other side of London after the months of pro-Arsenal posts he has been putting on social media, so I refuse to give up yet, despite all the evidence.
As you can see from David Prnstein’s post below, Chelsea have agreed terms with Shakhtar, but he makes it clear that nothing is signed yet.
🚨 Chelsea have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mykhailo Mudryk. €70m + €30m add-ons. 7+ year contract agreed. Leaving Turkey for London to undergo medical. Not signed yet but done deal. W/ @SJohnsonSport @AdamCrafton_ @TheAthleticFC #CFC https://t.co/LlFyvfQvho
Perhaps this is just a last ditch attempt to get Edu and Arteta to agree to match the price that Chelsea has promised Srna, and I am certain that Mudryk will surely have something to say about this…..
Let’s hope that it is not the “done deal” yet, even though it seems Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed it as well, but he also says that it is NOT a “done deal” until Mudryk has signed…
Fingers crossed!
——————————–
Not too surprised to be honest if its true. Chelsea are absolutely desperate and have a ton of cash.
Does this show we were after a pure mercenary? Surely some kind of viability of the player actually wanting to come to Arsenal should’ve been done.
He should go wherever he pleases. Not in the least bothered. His choice.
Chelsea definitely got nothing on us this Season.
The 70 M money spent on Mudryk could be used to sign Osimhen next week or in the summer, unless Martinelli is unwilling to extend his contract or has a ludicrous demand
Liverpool paid 37 M for the tall Gakpo and Chelsea are paying 30 M for the homegrown Madueke. An inverted RW is rare and the good ones like Messi/ Salah/ Saka/ Madueke are even rarer, so Mudryk’s price tag doesn’t make sense
Arsenal had better tell Darijo Srna to take 50 M + huge add-ons or leave it, if he is so sure that only Neymar, Mbappe and Vinicius Jr are better than Mudryk in this world on the left wing position
There is no way we can get Osimhen in the winter. Napoli will win serie A. He would stay till season end. He is prolific.
Yeah. We could also use a fraction of that money to sign Trossard, Saint-Maximin, Moukoko, Kudus or Madueke
Mudryk is top quality. But 85m pounds is beyond ridiculous.
The guy is very good really. Very pacey.
I don’t want us to settle for lesser options. We need more goals upfront. We also need enforcement in midfield. Someone that can rotate with Partey. Savic or Douglas costa.
ESR injuries are a concern. I would wish we go for Asensio now.
Asensio can play on the right. To rotate with Saka.
Asensio
Douglas Costa
Tielemans
3 signings that make more sense as far as squad depth is concerned
Pacey attackers are good for counter-attacks, but we rarely park the bus to do such smash-and-grab tactic
I guess Pulisic, Sterling and Aubameyang will be transfer-listed after Mudryk comes to Stamford Bridge
I hope Mudryk will be happy playing with his future Russian teammate Arsen Zakharyan next season 😁
It depends on Player now..
Let’s see how much Mudryk wants Arsenal Move..
This will test his character, we could see whether he really wants to come Arsenal or he is just another guy who can be tempted by Money…
If we miss out the we should look for an alternate option like Mitoma or Solly March..
We could get very good player and a DM from this €95 M…
But I feel Mudryk has decided his mind to join Chelsea otherwise he wouldn’t have fly to London..
As soon as Shakatar accept the offer from Chelsea, he decided to fly to London..
We haven’t reached any agreement with Shakatar so in that situation he won’t be coming for medical to Arsenal…
The only destination he is going, is Chelsea
They probably offered him more money too. So he never really preferred Arsenal, he just wanted a premier league club and Arsenal was available and he decided to play along like he has a special likeness for Arteta and Arsenal.
Good luck to him though.
Absolutely…
We could this huge money wisely on other players..
Mitoma and Solly March looks real deal..
We should try either one of them and McAllister..
March and McAllister would great additions to this…
McAllisters contract is until 2025 with a year extension option so Brighton don’t need to sell at all unfortunately.
Solly March is a better chance but he is 29 at the end of the season.
Mitoma would be perfect. Cheap but his contract is until 2025, would be a great option off the bench or if we have an injury.
We need a quick fix this time around unlike long term plan…
We need quality additions at the moment…
So Solly March can be useful till end of season and also next couple of seasons..
Till then we can create more younger and hungrier squad
No good luck to him, he’s a betrayal
The fact that they already agreed to a 7-year deal with the player seems to say that this is in fact a done deal. He just needs to pass is physical and sign. It’s over.
The arsenal board is very stingy, so why not just pay the money and sign the contract than delay it up till this time
Unfortunately this as always been the Arsenal way ,mess the selling club around and the player gets his head turned probably for more money and we are back at square 1 ,half way through the transfer window .
TBF I have no idea how he was priced at that much anyway ,we will soon see if he’s that special .
Maybe will could spend that money reinforcing more pressing positions ,seeing we was about to spend up to 80 million on him .
If it doesn’t happen I’m not going to lose any sleep. Get a DM and a decent wing.
We should move for Kudus as soon as possible!
Sign Moussa Diaby and Savic and we forget about Mudryk
The fact he’s agreed a 7 year deal means it’s Chelsea he’s agreed to sign for!
ffP is a mirage, and anyone saying it is real is a fool!
Last season needed goals and a Partey backup, AFC did not pull the trigger and the team stumbled across the line.
This year, one of the best starts to AFC’s season ever, world flop year, and we still do not have a backup for Partey or Xhaka, that plays, and no winger with 16 days to go in window.
If the leadership fails to address these known issues, for 2 years, and craters at the finish line, than we have 3 blind mice leading our club!
Injuries are going to come one way or another, Jesus at the wc, and I highly doubt it won’t be to one of our other stars in an important moment.
Quite pleased he’s not coming to us tbh , money was too much and can be spent better
The lady is overpriced
overpriced. move on
I am not happy about this deal. I really want him to come to arsenal. Anyways, shaktar Donetsk are greedy. Chelsea are desperate and annoying. At the end of the season, Arsenal will be EPL Champions and Chelsea won’t make top 6
Ukrainian Mudryk going to Putin’s puppy, Roman Abramovich’s former toy club, Chelsea. Morally 1 + 1 = Zero.
We need players, I hope we don’t **** this January up like we ****** up last year’s January Window
He litally got 1 fair season in ukrainian league, and should be worth 100m euro? He acheved nothing yet, absolutely ridiculous price!
No guarantee he’ll succeed in pl
To overpriced would rather spend that money on Rice !
Don’t need a LW player –
Martinelli / Smith Rowe
RW-
Saka / Nelson / Marquinos
We come 5th at end of season, than F the leadership and all that club building nonsense!
Cuz all the oil refineries are going to pass us up in the near future and leave us on the side of the road.
Been a fan a long time mate, and we aint done $h*tE in the league and CL in almost 20 years.
How much longer are fans and you going to wait? Another 20…
He’s gone to a mid table team, his choice.
Well he was our top target. We put all our eggs in one basket and they broke. Hope this doesn’t end up like Hazard, it all has a bit of that in it. We were in for Hazard and went for a lesser player and paid for it.
When Chelsea pinched him from under wengers nose.
Similar to last winter with Vlahovìč.
Si, Vlahovic, didn’t want Arsenal at all. I dont think that was the case here but who knows. A big gamble for Chelsea, i hope it doesn’t pay off.
Fair comment! you’re right Mudryk wanted to come.
Yes and not the first time. Seems whoever does the viability analysis of our main targets seems to get it wrong quite often.
This is painful!
“Not a done deal” really?
-Fee agreed between the 2 clubs
-personal terms agreed
-why would he travel to London for a medical then?
The only way it doesn’t happen is if he fails the medical.lastly if previous reports were true,we went back with an offer of 70M plus add-ons of 20M.which means we missed in the players due to the payments structure or 10M on add-ons.i still believe that if Mudryk had really(only) wanted to come to Arsenal and not looking for a move to a big PL team,he could have made it happened.
Very bitter moment if we beaten by rival. No bothered about the player but losing dignity in this style is absolutely heart welming.
Just been nosing around on a couple of Chelsea sites and their fans are not happy with this deal as it’s not what they need. Also the amount paid for a non proven player and given a 7 year contract. Oh well, if he wants to sign for a team in 10th place with hardly any chance of European football, then good luck to him.
I don’t get why a young player would sign a 7.5 years contract?? especially with the wages being paid these days(if the objective is to assure their financial future).
Beatn spuds tmrw & opening an eight point gap on City should be Arsenal’s priority… PERIOD
Having listened to MA, I’m pretty sure that it is!having said that,it shouldn’t stop us trying to sign good players.
If this is truly tried I can only I was f@cking right and I’m so mad as it’s all down to the krankeess aka kroenkes again and there cheap games of messing with arsenal supporters heads, I’m truly p1ssed off at them ,just get to feck you no nothing about football and we can say bye to the league and morale is going hit rock bottom yet again, absolute joke of a set up when it comes to backing edu, oh but we spent over a £100 mill in the summer before start of the season, big deal ,clubs spend that on 1 player , just p1ss off back the u.s and ban me if use want from here it’s absolute jokeeee ,I said this would happen coz there so fecking tight with money the should just sell the club asap and get to feckkkkkk grrrrrrrrrrrrr @ssh0l3s.
Cool down mate! The great Halaand returned a big fat zero today. Gapko was silent, Allison was beaten thrice, Joao Felix made a joke of himself, so let’s leave this fella and the blues to their own. Mikel will do what’s best for the club. I’d support Nelson and Eddie to shine, money cannot buy you victories, team cohesion does.
I’m sure Chelsea gave him about 70,000 more reasons a week to sign with them.
Disappointing but still 17 days left in the window and tbh as exciting as Mudryk is he is a gamble for 100m. Long term it might pay off but I think there are lots of cheaper options who are better fits if the aim is to win Prem this year (eg Trossard, Zaha).
And even if we dont win it, CL football is likely which means we can use some of that Mudryk money on any number of exciting young players looking to make the next step.
All good, especially if we are 8 points in front this time tomorrow night.
Regardless of Mudryk…..this window was an opportunity to push on and add to a very thin squad that is 2 injuries away from disaster. I sincerely hope there is a plan B; coming out of this window with no additional players of sufficient quality can’t be seen as anything other than a failing on the clubs part
Don’t know what to make of this latest news, was nervous about this high price deal, now with the rug pulled from under our feet maybe have moved from nervous to disappointment
But the kid would be a massive rat if reports are true, he would have been worst than Vlohovic in my opinion.
Rice and Saint Maximum, two reasonable targets that would greatly improve our squad.
We were sniffing around St maxim in the summer. Newcastle wouldn’t let us have him would they?
As usual we are leaving it late to sign players I’m not saying I know better than the arsenal board but surely it would be better to have had targets sorted out before the transfer window opened and bids put in early and then getting deals over the line so players can bed in so much quicker. I fear that our amateurish way of doing deals will bite us I the bottom this season as we have a fantastic chance of winning the league but we desperately need reinforcements now. Am I wrong?
Typical Arsenal
Remember the F@ck up we made trying to sign Suarez.. remember Douglas luiz and now this.. we needed 2 players before the Jesus’ injury and we are half way through the window without one!
I’ve every respect for a club standing their ground and only paying what they believe a player to be worth, (our squad isn’t deep enough to do this though!) but the person responsible for negotiating for Arsenal is acting very amateurish and a big club with ambition doesn’t act this way.. I really feel that this club I’ve been supporting for over 30’years is very much going to run out of steam again and we will be lucky to finish in the top 4 with this current squad..!
And all those thinking March amd Mitoma will improve our squad are delusional !
The old adage is that you strengthen from a position of strength… as where we are now top by 5 pts .. you wonder if we will ever be here again.. ?
If this is true then good riddance to Mudryk. Let’s not kid ourselves we NEED players. We need a midfielder more than a winger. Get two midfield players Sergej Milinković-Savić and Tielemans. Martinelli is better than Mudryk. We have a good defence, very shallow in the midfield, and need a CENTRAL striker.
This is really painful but Shakhtar’s price is too much. Mudryk got talent from the videos that I’ve watched of him but €100m is too much. Let’s not blame the club for missing out on the player because Arsenal are dealing carefully in the transfer window and let’s not forget what happened with Pepe’s transfer. We agreed to pay crazy money then pepe didn’t turn out to be the player we all thought he was going to be. There’s no guarantee that Mudryk will be that player to win us the league. I really wanted to see him at Arsenal but also, if we can’t get him then we could go for Tielemans/Savic and Trossard/Kudus. Otherwise, we will do good this season. #COYG
Mitoma or Saint Maximum, use some of that money for one of those players then go take a Gamble throw a big bid for Rice!
With all my respect for the player, anything more than 40-50 million is too much.
I guess Chelsea’s people are trying to get the fans’ attention with those big signings and probably build a team for the future.
All the best to him; I wanted him to be here.
Lol… for weeks this was supposed to be a done deal, just negotiations on the installments. 🤣
If reports are true and Edu is in Poland. I bet he feels like a right prat at the moment.
Also, I reckon Mudryk feels a bit of a dick if he signs for the Chavs seeing that he’s been actively salivating for the Arsenal move on social media since the summer.
I think this is the end of our January transfer business as historically we always put our eggs in one basket and it always goes tits up with no alternative.
As they say… you never miss what you never had and and 3pts against the spuds tomorrow then you will probably forget the name Mudryk.
Chelsea FC have always been an utterly classless bunch of desperates who will go to any lengths to buy success. How much more money will they waste?
There is no way that Mudryk is worth anywhere near £85m it’s a ridiculous sum for a player untested at the top level.
They are wasting obscene amounts of money in trying to buy instant success that is doing more to bring English football into disrepute than anything.
Embarrassing Arsenal 🙈