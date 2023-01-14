Ornstein says “done deal” on Mudryk move – But he’s not signed for Chelsea yet, so……

I am completely and utterly flabberghasted by the latest news on Mykhailo Mudryk, with David Ornstein saying that Chelsea have managed to hijack Arsenal’s long-standing negotiations with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk’s signature.

I simply cannot believe that Mudryk himself would agree to go to the other side of London after the months of pro-Arsenal posts he has been putting on social media, so I refuse to give up yet, despite all the evidence.

As you can see from David Prnstein’s post below, Chelsea have agreed terms with Shakhtar, but he makes it clear that nothing is signed yet.

🚨 Chelsea have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mykhailo Mudryk. €70m + €30m add-ons. 7+ year contract agreed. Leaving Turkey for London to undergo medical. Not signed yet but done deal. W/ @SJohnsonSport @AdamCrafton_ @TheAthleticFC #CFC https://t.co/LlFyvfQvho — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 14, 2023

Perhaps this is just a last ditch attempt to get Edu and Arteta to agree to match the price that Chelsea has promised Srna, and I am certain that Mudryk will surely have something to say about this…..

Let’s hope that it is not the “done deal” yet, even though it seems Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed it as well, but he also says that it is NOT a “done deal” until Mudryk has signed…

Fingers crossed!

——————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta On the massive Tottenham v Arsenal game on Sunday

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids